Northern Cape Woman Dies After Nurses Refuse To Work Overtime

A Western Cape man demands answers after his wife died, after staff members of the Sutherland Clinic reportedly refused to help him

The man said that he rushed his wife to the clinic, where the nurses did not assist due to their refusal to work extra shifts because of a labour dispute

The nurse union DENOSA defended its members' strike despite the heartbroken man's decision to take legal action

SUTHERLAND, NORTHERN CAPE — A Sutherland, Northern Cape, resident is devastated and is taking legal action after his wife died from asthma-related complications. He blames the Sutherland Clinic's nurses, who were on strike, for her death.

According to News24, Hendrik Maki's wife died on 1 December 2025 while he was transporting her to Laingsburg Hospital in the province. Maki said that his wife gasped for breath while sitting next to him at home during dinner. He rushed her to the clinic, hoping to get assistance.

Sutherland Clinic staff refuse to work

When he arrived, a security guard was on duty. Staff members at the 24-hour clinic were off-duty because they were on strike from late November. The nurses accused the Northern Cape Department of Health of failing to pay them for overtime. Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA) secretary in the Northern Cape, Dimpo Disipi, said that nurses who work for the clinic after 4 pm are working overtime, and the overtime budget was cut.

Maki drove around the area looking for assistance for hours. The police accompanied him to the house of the head of the clinic. They also accompanied him to the nurses' living quarters. Nobody wanted to help. He decided to take her to Laingsburg Hospital, but she had died while on the way. Maki said that he was taking legal action against the hospital.

Department of Health woes

The Department of Health has faced a myriad of challenges since it experienced budget cuts from the National Assembly. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced during his budget speech that the department's budget was cut by over R8 billion. The Department also lost over R1 million in medical claims, and the Eastern Cape had the highest number of claims.

The Gauteng Department of Health is also facing immense pressure as hospital visits exceed the population in the province. A total of 19.6 million patients visited clinics and hospitals in the province, exceeding the population of 16.1 million, according to Statistics South Africa's 2025 population trends, which it published on 28 July. The province is also battling overcrowding and understaffed facilities.

Gauteng's healthcare system at breaking point

