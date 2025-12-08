A crash on the N12 in Mpumalanga left numerous people dead after a sedan and a light delivery vehicle collided

The accident happened on the morning of Monday, 8 December 2025, between Ogies and Emalahleni

Investigations into the fatal accident are currently underway, but officials have not ruled out negligent driving as a cause

MPUMALANGA – An accident on the N12 between Ogies and Emalahleni has left at least seven people dead.

The accident, which took place on the morning of Monday, 08 December 2025, happened between a sedan and a light delivery vehicle (LDV). It’s believed that one of the vehicles lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic, resulting in the crash.

All seven occupants were declared deceased

According to the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison Spokesperson, Moeti Mmusi, there were no survivors of the fatal crash.

Five of the victims, two women and three men, were travelling in the sedan, while two men were killed in the Nissan LDV.

He confirmed that one of the vehicles reportedly lost control, crossed over the median separating the two lanes of traffic, and then crashed into the other vehicle.

"The investigation into the collision by the police, Road Traffic Management Corporation and the Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison, is already underway. However, reckless and negligent driving cannot be ruled out," said Mmusi.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

