A German woman dating a South African opened up about how quiet and tightly regulated Sundays are back home in Germany

She explained the concept of Ruhetag, comparing it to South Africa’s noisy, energetic Sundays and joking that Mzansi doesn’t know how lucky it is

Her story went viral and gave locals a fresh perspective on the everyday freedoms they often take for granted

The story ultimately served as a quiet reminder that the freedom to live freely, move around, and even make noise on a Sunday is something many South Africans don’t fully appreciate until it’s highlighted by someone from the outside.

The picture on the left showed the German woman smiling. Image: @ili_lebo

Source: TikTok

A German woman dating a South African man has sparked conversation online after sharing how differently Sundays are experienced in Germany compared to South Africa. The video was posted by @ili_lebo on TikTok on 31 January 2026, where she spoke directly to South Africans about what everyday life looks like back home. In the clip, she explained how Germany observes Ruhetag, a strict rest day where most shops are closed, streets are quiet, and even basic household activities are restricted. Through dating a South African, she said she has come to realise just how fortunate Mzansi is to enjoy lively, flexible Sundays.

She went on to explain that in Germany, Ruhetag is taken very seriously, to the point where residents can receive formal complaints from neighbours for making noise. She recalled receiving an official letter that left her laughing in disbelief, as it detailed the exact time noise had allegedly been made. According to her, people are not even allowed to vacuum on Sundays, and residents are expected to be mindful of every sound. In contrast, she described South African Sundays as full of life, from open shops to music, family visits, and a general sense of movement that simply doesn’t exist back home.

Cultural differences highlight Mzansi’s Sunday lifestyle

The video by user @ili_lebo quickly gained traction because it touched on something many South Africans take for granted. Her perspective offered a rare outsider’s view, highlighting how normal activities like grocery shopping, socialising, or even just hearing neighbours move around are seen as privileges in other parts of the world. By linking her experience to dating a South African man, she added a personal layer that made the comparison feel relatable rather than critical.

Mzansi reacted with a mix of humour and pride, with many agreeing that while South Africa has its challenges, its lifestyle and social freedom are often overlooked. Others joked about how impossible Ruhetag would be locally, while some appreciated being reminded that everyday freedoms, like a buzzing Sunday afternoon, are not universal.

The screenshot on the left showed a woman talking about the benefits of dating a South African man. Image: @ili_lebo

Source: TikTok

What did Mzansi say?

Mc Moët wrote:

“So Sundays are for sign language. 🤟”

Murhandziwa Khoza wrote:

“Thank you for this information, I won't survive in Germany, coz here in South Africa on Sunday after church it's like Friday night.”

Desmond Uzzi Stevens shared:

“Social Media has shown us we don't appreciate being South African enough, Mzansi for sho.”

Sade Dlamini:

“You’re kidding, right?”

User398925337:

“We have Joy in South Africa 24/7. 😂”

Iingethe:

“Sunday, I'll play Metro FM so loudly, and it's nobody's business because we all understand that.”

Palesa:

“Germany NO thank you, I'm good in South Africa.”

being an Uppity African:

“You can't laugh on Sunday. 😫 No joy whatsoever.”

Melo April said:

"We've been lied to, they told us we were the ones without freedom..."

Uthimna Mahlangu:

“So you don't have uncles playing music loudly on Sundays in Germany? What do uncles do there?”

Prophetess N Muyezwa:

“That law won’t work in this country, especially in Limpopo. 😂😂😂 People are playing xibelani hence the noise pollution law can’t really stand.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

