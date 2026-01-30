Master KG's relationships have been high-profile, including an on-and-off romance with Makhadzi from 2016 until their final breakup in early 2023, fueled by cheating allegations

Rumours also linked Master KG to Nkosazana Daughter, claiming they had a child together, but both denied it, and the accuser later apologised after a lawsuit

Speculation arose around Master KG and Faith Nketsi, but both parties confirmed they were not involved, putting the dating rumours to rest

Master KG is no stranger to mjolo in the entertainment industry. The Jerusalema hitmaker once had fans rooting for his romance with award-winning Limpopo queen Makhadzi until the high-profile relationship came to a shocking end in early 2023.

Take a look at Master KG's relationship timeline from dating Makhadzi to allegedly dating Faith Nkentsi and Nkosazana Daughter. Image: JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News looks at Master KG's relationship timeline and all the rumours that have circulated over the years.

Master KG and Makhadzi's on-and-off relationship

Makhadzi and Master KG had Mzansi looking forward to a national wedding. The celebrity couple were a match made in heaven, and they made sure fans knew they were head over heels in love. The Limpopo-born stars reportedly started dating in 2016. They both tried to keep their relationship hush-hush in the beginning, but they finally went official on social media.

The couple went on to cement their place as one of South Africa's biggest couples. Fans loved their public romance and hoped they would take it to the next level. To their surprise, Master KG and Makhadzi announced their breakup in 2020, stating that they wanted to focus on their careers. Taking to his Facebook page at the time, Master KG wrote:

"Makhadzi and I parted ways months ago to focus on our careers. We are still young, and we still need to achieve big things. Hope everyone understands and respects that. I am no longer going to answer anything related to this. Thanks."

The Mjolo hitmaker appeared to agree with the announcement. She hopped into the post's comments section and wrote:

"Indeed, it is true. It has come to an end, our relationship. Kindly respect our decisions."

It wasn't long before sparks started flying again, and the couple rekindled their romance. They dated for a couple of years before their dramatic break-up in early 2023. It all started when Makhadzi alleged that her man was cheating with ladies from Botswana. She even shared Master KG's private number before claiming that she had been hacked.

The stars finally ended their tumultuous relationship after the incident.

Master KG and Makhadzi dated for years before finally calling it quits in 2023. Image: masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

Did Master KG date Nkosazana Daughter?

Noone ever suspected that Nkosazana Daughter and Master KG were a couple until controversial podcaster MacG dropped a bombshell about their relationship. The Podcast & Chill host alleged that the musicians' relationship was more than professional.

Master KG and Nkosazana Daughter debunked dating rumours. Image: nkosazana_daughter and masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

According to MacG, Nkosazana Daughter and Master KG were in a relationship and even had a child together. He noted that Master KG was Nkosazana's baby daddy, not Sir Trill.

The two vehemently denied the allegations, and Nkosazana even slapped MacG with a R13 million lawsuit. MacG later issued a heartfelt apology to Nkosaza Daughter after the lawsuit. Watch the video below:

Faith Nketsi and Master KG's rumoured romance

Popular influencer Faith Nketsi and Master KG had the rumour mill spinning when they sparked dating rumours. Social media investigators put two and two together and concluded that the two were an item after their vacation pictures went viral in February 2025.

Fans noted that the background in Faith Nketsi's post was the same as Master KG's background. The Jerusalema hitmaker poured cold water on the rumours, stating that he was dating someone else.

"I don't know Faith anyhow, we don't have anything at all. I have someone in my life, and it's not Faith, please correct that."

Faith also nipped the rumour in the bud, revealing that she did not know who Master KG was. She posted:

"I hate to say it, but I hope I don’t sound ridiculous. I don’t know who this man is. I mean, he could be walking down the street, and I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man."

Master KG and Faith Nketsi both denied dating rumours after they were allegedly spotted together. Image: faith.nketsi and masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

