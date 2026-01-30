A young professional couple won the second-largest National Lottery jackpot in South African history after buying a R15 ticket

The couple, who are still building their careers, revealed that their first plan is to travel overseas

South Africans flooded the comments with scepticism and salty reactions, with many suggesting the winners are government officials

A young couple's dream to travel overseas is about to become reality after they bagged more than R178 million in a Powerball jackpot, but South Africans aren't buying the fairytale story. Ithuba announced that the winner of the second-largest National Lottery jackpot in history has officially claimed the life-changing prize.

The winning ticket was purchased by a young professional couple through the FNB app using the Quick Pick selection method with a wager of just R15.

The couple explained that one of their long-standing dreams has been to travel overseas, something that always felt like a wild fairy tale to them. They were simply working hard to cover the basics and one day own a paid-off home.

According to a report shared by Briefly News, the ticket was bought digitally through the FNB banking app and hit numbers 02, 03, 16, 17, 35 with PowerBall 05, securing South Africa's second-largest lottery jackpot ever, behind only a R232 million win in 2019.

The winner said the jackpot has taken a lifetime of anxiety off their shoulders. They explained that now all their dreams and more are possible, and they can live their lives with far more confidence about the future. Following their extraordinary win, one of the first things they plan to do is travel abroad and experience the world together.

Ithuba National Lottery CEO Charmaine Mabuza said the win is a proud milestone for both Ithuba and the country. She explained that when they set out to reinvigorate the National Lottery, their vision was to restore excitement, credibility, and scale whilst creating truly life-changing, high-impact moments for everyday South Africans.

Mzansi questions R178m lottery win

Social media users shared their sceptical reactions to the announcement of the winners:

@isaacamukelani asked:

"What if this couple is the government?"

@kgomzamck joked:

"Oh, Lotto operators are planning to travel overseas?"

@mikesibusisshongwe said:

"They always travel overseas... They are government officials, duuuhhh."

@umthandiwezinto wrote:

"😂 Every week, the lottery is won. Soon we will hear of a commission to probe the lottery 😂"

@saintlweri suggested:

"I believe if that money was won by the girlfriend, that man was gonna be dumped. Now he told her, she's going to ask for a split."

@malepemalep questioned:

"Who do I share my dream to travel the world with ithuba, so that I also can win? I mean, why is it that always when the jackpot is so high, only one person becomes a winner, unlike when the jackpot is low?"

@hamiltoncawuke joked:

"They must not go to the USA, we still love them as South Africans."

@kingntatchris wrote:

"Congrats to the couple - Paul Mashatile and wife 🫶🏾"

@hexaherman shared:

"Travelling overseas is the secret dream of a lot of South Africans. When they are broke, they pretend not to be interested in travelling."

@bathandwabatea said:

"No, really person has ever won this; it makes no sense to remain anonymous after winning? Lottery people watch too many American movies."

@nkosikhonagoza added:

"Hope we don't see them on 'I blew it'."

