A South African woman living in South Korea went viral after detailing the country's high minimum wage standards, stunning many viewers

The TikTok creator revealed that even entry-level roles like cleaning and waiting tables fall under the minimum wage as long as employed under the labour law

The comparison sparked an emotional outcry from South Africans, many of whom earn less than R6,000 for 12-hour shifts

A local woman explained that South Korea’s labour law ensures a minimum of 2 million Won for all employees. Image: @poleiymkhize

A KwaZulu-Natal woman working in South Korea ignited a fierce debate about South Africa's labour market after sharing the non-negotiable earnings in the East Asian country.

The clip was posted on TikTok by user @poleiymkhize on February 4 2026, where it gained massive views and comments from viewers who wished to be living in Korea.

The creator explained that under Korean labour law, anyone employed by a company with more than one employee is entitled to a minimum of 2 million Won, equivalent to roughly R22,000. She emphasised that this standard applies to all job titles, regardless of whether a person is a cleaner or a waiter.

Comparing the Korean minimum wage to SA’s salaries

The woman argued that when people earn a living wage, roughly R18,000 after tax, they are less likely to turn to crime because their basic needs are met. Comparing this to South Africa, she criticised the local system for setting citizens up for failure, questioning how call centre agents are expected to survive on R6,000 to R7,000 while working up to 10-hour days sometimes. TikTok user @poleiymkhize suggested that R15,000 local minimum wage would pull many out of survival mode.

Mzansi shares salary heartbreak

The clip amassed massive views, with social media users left stunned by the wage gap. The comment section became a sobering ledger of local struggles, as many shared that the R6,500 low salary mentioned by the creator was actually higher than their own earnings. Some reported working up to 12 hours a day for amounts ranging from R2,000 to R7,000. While many noted that R22,000 would allow them to live comfortably, others pointed to capitalism and systemic economic issues as the reason South Africans remain stuck in a cycle of poverty.

Social media users expressed shock, with some revealing they earn as little as R2,000 for full-time work. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @Jomo commented:

"A cleaner from Korean ihola more than iphoyisa lase (earns more than a police officer in South Africa 🥺."

User @Mvuyo Mohale 🇿🇦 🇭🇰 detailed:

"In that R22,000, you leave very well. Transport and rent are very affordable. R1000 is enough for transport, R3500 for rent with utilities of less than R1500. You have enough money for food and going out. You can save more than R10K."

User @Hla Ncube said:

"Sister, you are surprised about R6,000, I work 12 hours a day and get R2,500, and sometimes you don't get all of it."

User @Siyabonga Manqele

"For real, South Africa needs to do better when it comes to salaries 🤞💔. Food, petrol and other stuff kuyanyuka, but salary imile njegoes up, but the salary remains the same." It's so sad ."

User @Ntokozo Shezi

"That’s R22,000, I just checked. Ku nga phileka yazi (a person would be able to survive)."

User @Mashome Malaedi said:

"Capitalism is the problem in SA."

