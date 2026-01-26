On Monday, 26 January 2026, Ithuba shared details of how a player won R178 million in the PowerBall

Popular broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo took to his X (Twitter) account and weighed in with an emoji

Dhlomo's reaction sparked debate about anonymity, fairness, and patterns in past PowerBall wins, with some users joking or expressing disbelief

Sizwe Dhlomo side-eyed Ithuba after it shared how a player won the R178 million PowerBall jackpot.

Popular broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo sparked a flurry of opinions after reacting to news that Ithuba had revealed how a player won a staggering R178-million PowerBall jackpot.

According to a report by eNCA, Ithuba shared that the winner bought the ticket digitally through the FNB banking app and hit numbers 02, 03, 16, 17, 35 with PowerBall 05, securing South Africa's second-largest lottery jackpot ever, behind only a R232 million win in 2019. Ithuba confirmed the payout and noted the player had 365 days to claim it at the head office, and that they would offer help with taxes and financial advisors.

As South Africans weighed in on Ithuba’s revelation, Sizwe Dhlomo joined the chat, and his reaction sparked a heated discussion on X (Twitter).

Sizwe Dhlomo side eyes Ithuba over R178 million jackpot

On Monday, 26 January 2026, Sizwe Dhlomo took to his official X account and reacted to an eNCA article about Ithuba sharing how a player won an eye-popping R178-million. Dhlomo side-eyed the revelation that the player won the R179 million PowerBall jackpot after buying a R15 ticket digitally through the FNB banking app. The post was captioned:

“👀”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Ithuba reveals how R178 million was won

In the comments, several social media users expressed the same scepticism as Sizwe Dhlomo, while others defended Ithuba. Some highlighted a pattern in the past winners of the PowerBall jackpot.

Here are some of the comments:

@Veggienald_ said:

“I understand they are waiting for the winner to make contact with the ticket/proof of purchase. Kanti, isn't this facilitated by the bank already, as an advantage of playing via the app? Mina that confused me, coz the bank is well positioned to facilitate this for the player.”

@KanyaneYa asked:

“Why is it always those who bought through a bank app👀”

@Nthatisi_21 shared:

“Honestly, Ithuba must have more than 10 people to win such jackpots; it can't be one person. They can do it.”

@AvelaFak suggested:

“The anonymity thing is cool, but in some cases, we really want to see who wins these things 😭😭”

@IsaacRakoto alleged:

“@FNBSA app again. Yet to hear about a @CapitecBankSA app Ithuba winner.”

@Sizzu0 declared:

“Lol, this never happened, lotto is a scam.”

@Franzo_safa asked:

“Can we see this person?”

@BuhlehZm said:

“Someone told us a long time ago that this jackpot will be won when, so yeah, it is what it is.”

@THULIIIIIIIIII remarked:

“They are good at cooking funny stories.”

Mzansi weighed in after Ithuba shared details of the R178 million PowerBall jackpot win.

Sol Phenduka questions R179 million PowerBall jackpot win

Sizwe Shlomo isn't the only prominent South African raising questions about the R178 million PowerBall jackpot win.

Briefly News previously reported that his former Kaya FM co-host, Sol Phenduka, posed a question regarding the PowerBall jackpot win.

His thought-provoking question on X sparked widespread debate, with many users echoing his sentiments.

