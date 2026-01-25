ZESCO United coach Mathews Ndhlovu has responded to Kaizer Chiefs mentor Khalil Ben Youssef’s remarks regarding the playing surface at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Amakhosi secured a narrow 1–0 win, a result that left the Zambian side anchored to the bottom of Group D without a point, while the Soweto giants climbed to four points.

Although Chiefs emerged victorious, Ben Youssef expressed dissatisfaction with the condition of the pitch. Ndhlovu, however, dismissed the concerns, stressing that both teams were subjected to the same playing conditions.

Ndhlovu explained after the match that at this stage of the competition, teams must be prepared to perform regardless of the surface, noting that challenges are inevitable wherever football is played.

He added that if the pitch was being used as justification for the outcome, ZESCO United would refrain from raising similar complaints when playing away. According to Ndhlovu, football is decided on the field, and he was disappointed by the way the issue was raised.

The ZESCO coach further pointed out that his players train on the same pitch regularly and insisted that the result had nothing to do with the surface. He conceded that his side made a costly error, which Chiefs punished, emphasizing that mistakes are down to execution rather than the condition of the pitch.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Source: Briefly News