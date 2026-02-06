A shopper’s in-store video drew major attention online and sparked excitement around a popular frozen treat

The post highlighted how a retailer’s loyalty benefits and delivery options can make everyday indulgences more accessible

Social media users quickly weighed in, sharing mixed reactions, tips, and opinions in the comments section

A South African woman had social media users rushing to their nearest Checkers after she shared a video highlighting a budget-friendly deal on Magnum ice cream.

A woman shared a budget-friendly Checkers Magnum Ice Cream deal with South Africans. Image: @amo05.rsa

Source: TikTok

The shopper took to social media to showcase the Magnum Mini Classic, revealing that customers could score a major saving by using a Checkers Savings Card.

According to the woman who goes by the scoil media handle @amo05.rsa filmed herself inside a Checkers store while pointing out the promotional price on the popular ice cream brand. She said in her caption, a single Magnum Mini Classic was priced at R130, but shoppers could get two for just R150 when using their Checkers Savings Card.

The deal immediately caught the attention of online users, many of whom praised the retailer for making a premium treat more affordable.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Magnum Mini Classic. One for R130 but two for R150😳. Don’t walk to @Checkers South Africa, run for this amazing deal," she wrote.

She added that the offer was also available through Checkers Sixty60 and was valid until 8 February 2026, encouraging followers to take advantage of it while it lasted.

The post quickly gained traction, with South Africans flooding the comments section to express their excitement over the discounted price. Some users said the deal was perfect for families, while others joked that they would be stocking up before the promotion ended. Many praised the convenience of being able to access the offer via the Sixty60 delivery app.

Checkers has become known for its competitive pricing and frequent promotions, particularly through its Savings Card and Sixty60 platform. Deals like these often spark buzz online, as shoppers increasingly turn to social media to share money-saving tips and finds.

The viral post that was published on 5 february 2026 by the TikTok user @amo05.rsa once again highlighted how everyday grocery deals can capture national attention, especially when they offer relief to consumers looking to enjoy small luxuries without breaking the bank.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to woman’s Magnum ice cream deal

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the Checkers Magnum ice cream plug, saying:

Uhm Anyway Soooo said:

"Guys trust me go buy the big deal ice cream it tastes the same and half the price."

Shazzy wrote:

"Some time around the 5 December been on sale boght them but they are small/mini"

Moosa Ngobz simply said:

"Thanks for the plug 🤗."

Desiree Rikhotso shared:

"They are not the normal size, you have to eat two to be satisfied."

A woman in South Africa who shared a Checkers Magnum ice cream deal with Mzansi created TikTok content. Image: @amo05.rsa

Source: TikTok

More food plugs from Briefly News

Source: Briefly News