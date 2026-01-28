“Marketing Woolworths”: KZN Gent Flexing Woolies Groceries in His Fridge Leaves Mzansi Divided
- A KwaZulu-Natal man shared a video showing off the Woolworths products he bought and stored in his fridge
- The clip went viral with over 31,000 reactions and 600 comments, but many viewers focused more on the condition of his fridge than the groceries
- South Africans had mixed reactions, with some questioning why he's flexing everyday food items
A KwaZulu-Natal man has divided South Africans after sharing a video of the Woolworths groceries he bought and stored in his fridge. He posted the clip on 25 January 2026 on his TikTok page @owenzitha.co.za28, showing off his premium grocery haul.
In the video, the man opened his fridge and went through the different Woolworths products he had purchased. He started by showing a smoothie from the popular retailer, then moved on to display a carrot cake still in its container. He took the cake out of the fridge to give viewers a better look before putting it back. He also showed milk and fruit juices that he had bought from the upmarket grocery store.
The video was clearly meant to flex that he could afford to shop at Woolworths, which many South Africans view as a premium retailer. Shopping at Woolies isn't just about the quality products, healthy options, and variety the store offers. For many people, there's also a certain status that comes with being able to shop there regularly, especially given how expensive some items can be.
The clip quickly went viral, getting over 31,000 reactions and more than 600 comments. However, the responses weren't quite what the man might have expected. Instead of focusing on his Woolworths groceries, many viewers were distracted by the state of his fridge. Several people joked that he needed to buy a better refrigerator to store his premium food, with some even calling it a cooler box rather than a proper fridge.
Other commenters found it amusing that he was essentially marketing Woolworths products without getting paid for it. Some questioned why he was flexing everyday food items like milk and juice, saying it's just not cool to show off groceries.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
Mzansi divided over Woolies flex
Social media users shared their thoughts on TikToker @owenzitha.co.za28's video:
@vistarsox said:
"But this fridge is empty ngesikithi."
@zikode164 supported:
"They can never make me hate you👌👆"
@shantationn commented:
"Flexing food is just not cool, bro."
@departmentofsouthafricans defended:
"I've never seen so much hate towards a fridge 😂😂😂. Ya'll have deep anger issues, yho."
@vic joked:
"Marketing Woolworths for free."
@prolenzo laughed:
"😂😂😂Who is laughing with me on a Sunday morning 😂😂😂"
@marshallnkumanda said:
"Buy a nice fridge tsotsi o khiphe leyo cooler box."
@vincentmaps added:
"My brother, buy a fridge. Woolies food doesn't stay in a cooler box, please."
@manlikelu questioned:
"This guy is literally flexing everyday food???"
Source: Briefly News
