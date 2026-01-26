A South African woman’s unconventional 21st birthday outfit sparked widespread amusement online, turning an everyday item into a talking point across social media

Mzansi users flooded the comments with jokes and cultural references, linking the creative look to a name currently dominating national conversations

The light-hearted moment highlighted how humour, satire and fashion continued to shape viral trends and digital culture in South Africa

A South African woman’s creative 21st birthday outfit has sent social media into peals of laughter and sparked unexpected references to controversial businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

A young South African woman went viral after showing off her Woolworths outfit on TikTok. Image: @brooklynduthie

Source: TikTok

In a now-viral video posted online under the TikTok handle @brooklynduthie on 24 January 2026, she explained her party theme was "What the hack did you just wear at a 21st?" @brooklynduthie showed off a striking top she had crafted entirely from a single black Woolworths bag, turning a humble grocery essential into an eye-catching look that captured the imagination of Mzansi’s digital audience.

The young stunner explained that her outfit was made from two Woolworths bags and went on to strike poses while delivering a humorous skit to match her inventive look.

Commenters were quick to react, with many cracking jokes and leaning into the now-popular cultural association with "Cat" Matlala’s name. The TikTok user @brooklynduthie's video amused many as users compared the bold wardrobe choice to the infamous Woolies bag that entered the public lexicon amid Matlala’s legal drama.

"Cat" Matlala, a Pretoria-based businessman and tenderpreneur, has been at the centre of intense national scrutiny, appearing before Parliament’s ad hoc committee while facing charges including attempted murder, money laundering and alleged corruption tied to large government contracts. He has nine children and has been held at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre, recently transferred to a super-maximum facility in KwaZulu-Natal.

The link between Matlala and the Woolies bag stems from his high-profile testimony, in which he referenced large amounts of cash being transported in such bags, a story that spawned memes and widespread online humour across South African platforms.

What began as a playful birthday theme quickly became a broader example of how South Africans use satire and creativity to turn everyday moments into cultural currency.

A young woman in South Africa showcased her Woolworths outfit in a TikTok video. Image: @brooklynduthie

Source: TikTok

SA is amused by the Woolworths bag outfit

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the woman’s Woolworths bag outfit, saying:

Sindi Nzama said:

"Ohh, she’s wearing the money bag!"

Sherwin23 wrote:

"The Cat Matlala fashion line😂😎."

Tristin Lindeque shared:

"So creative! I'm obsessed."

MrJingles | Dating Chronicles stated:

"Watch Woolies copy this design and make it a product 😂."

The Stirrer replied:

"Does Woolies know about this latest pocket placement 😅."

Aslam Surtee commented:

"Awesome idea."

Watch the video below:

3 Other stories about Woolworths shopping

Briefly News recently reported on a woman who plugged SA with Woolworths specials, sparking a shopping frenzy.

recently reported on a woman who plugged SA with Woolworths specials, sparking a shopping frenzy. A man crashed out over a slow-cooked chicken pie from Woolies, questioning if they work for the ANC because of the high price.

A man rocked a DIY Woolworths bag outfit after Vusi "Cat" Matlala's viral money bag moment.

Source: Briefly News