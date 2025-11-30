Vusi "Cat" Matlala has been hogging headlines after he testified before the Ad Hoc Committee at Mampuru II Correctional Centre

Vusi Cat Matalala admitted to giving SAPS official Bheki Cele money in a Woolworths bag, and a man created an outfit perfect for the moment

A TikTokker continued the Vusi Cat Matlala Woolworths money bag joke. South Africans were in stitches after Cat Matlala's testimony for the Parliament's Ad hoc Committee revealed how he delivered money to Bheki Cele.

Man shows Woolworths outfit inspired by Vusi "Cat" Matlala's Woolies money bag. Image: Sharon Seretlo / Getty Images / Donalbindm / TikTok

The young man who got creative with a Woolworths bag following the viral Vusi Cat Matlala moment went viral. People were floored by the TikTokker's creativity using Woolworths bags.

In a TikTok video, @donalbindm showed off the ensemble he created from Woolworths bags. He was inspired by Vusi Cat Matlala, who, during an Ad Hoc committee testimony said that the Woollies bag is the "money bag." He made a long-sleeved stop, pants and a matching bucket hat.

Woolworths became a viral trending topic because of Vusi Cat Matlala. Image: Jeffrey Greenberg

South Africa amused by Woolworths' outfit

Online users were impressed by the man @donalbindm 's outfit, inspired by Cat Matlala. People were amused that he had the ensemble ready for the viral moment. Watch the video of the Woolworths money bag outfit below:

Fabiano said:

"Very good advertising for Woolworths😂"

Elsie Kune was amazed he already made an outfit:

"Bathong so fast 😂😂😂"

ncwanelihle 🎀gushed over his creativity:

"Gucci is defeated by the Woolworths brand, big up boy, this is your brand, make sure that no one will grab it from you, please my boy."

BhunganeHlubi

"No le country must get a TikTok award😂😂😂😂ai ngeke."

Shae_rawn💕 was full of questions:

"Ndoda, what time did you make it 😭😭😭"

_Zah_Moh_ was delighted by the creation:

"Yes, yes, yes. This is the money outfit 👌👌💵 Very creative nana."

Dineo💕 was stunned:

"Mara South Africans are talented hleng, when did you even find time to put this together, and it looks really decent 🤞🏾🤣😅"

Thokozane was floored that he made a Woolworths outfit:

"So quick. The title goes to you. Innovation at its best."

Warrior Goddess was amused:

"Oh no, now Woolies will increase price of the bag , watch 😂"

Tsholofelo.D wa ga Selaledi joked about the Woolworths:

"Bathong wena ontse o dutse ka tshelete net soo🥰"

lesh added:

"Creative in this country, that is sleeping on talent 👌🏽"

Don't worry was impressed by the detail:

"That hat 🔥🔥.The whole attire 💯👏🏿"

user54467494229768 added:

"Cat Matlala bag and where is Matlalas here in social media, congratulations family 😂🤣"

Kay wrote:

"South Africans never sleep! The ‘money bag’ collection is already out and available in stores!🤣"

