Ntsiki Mazwai announced an upcoming music collaboration, generating immediate buzz among fans

The post revealed features by LaSauce, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, and Melanin Drip for a track tied to activism

Viewers responded with excitement and queries about the release, set for December 3

Ntsiki Mazwai teased an upcoming music release with Yvonne Chaka Chaka. Image: Ntsiki Mazwai

Source: Instagram

Poet and controversial activist Ntsiki Mazwai unveiled details of her new collaboration Imbokodo on X. She positioned the track as a powerhouse anthem for the #16DaysOfActivism campaign.

Mazwai, who recently accused Nicki Minaj of plagiarising her album cover, asked fans if they cosigned the collab, writing in her caption "niyayivuma or kanjani?" See the full X post below:

The track, translating to "Rock" in isiZulu, promises a fusion of Mazwai's spoken-word edge, LaSauce's rap flow, Chaka Chaka's veteran vocals, and Melanin Drip's production, all under the umbrella of gender-based violence awareness.

Replies mix enthusiasm and shade

The comments section blended hype with pleas for details. @trvsnthescotts responded:

"Once ithi 1st ka December asinakwaxesha lodlala, sifuna ooKabza, Jazzworx, Thukuthela, Sam Deep soo… ooYvonne Chaka Chaka sobabona pha ngoFebruary."

The user highlighted that the artists in this collab that is coming out in December are not worth "wasting the festive season on," saying that he would rather listen to the artists he mentioned.

Veteran musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka caught a stray bullet as the user singled her out by name and saying that she [Yvonne] should try again in February, insinuating that the festive season is for youthful musician to release music.

@BS_sengangata added:

"Such a lovely voice."

@bbongi_t exclaimed:

"Phaka. Silambile [dish up, We are hungry]."

@LebuhangN simply:

"I can't wait!"

@bro_themba joked:

"Tell us if you getting married so that we stop sliding into your DMs after that photoshoot at the sea."

@Sello_Libram replied:

"Eish ❤️❤️❤️."

@Amani0443 affirmed:

"Anything for you, your majesty."

@LiteLife23 noted:

"Lovely."

@njabulogwala17) simply wrote:

"Hit."

Ntsiki Mazwai drags DJ Shimza

Not a stranger to controversy, Mazwai levelled allegations against internationally acclaimed South Africa musician, DJ Shimza. Mazwai, who is also a podcaster, claimed that the music producer was one of the DJs who paid for slots to play internationally.

This came after it was announced that DJ Shimza was nominated for the DJ Awards, which are annual electronic music awards held in Ibiza, often referred to as the "Oscars of dance music," recognising and celebrating DJs and individuals who have significantly influenced the global electronic music scene.

The awards, which started in 1998, feature a dynamic mix of categories that evolve with changing trends and include specific awards for artists, clubs, festivals, and industry professionals.

Ntsiki Mazwai dragged DJ Shimza. Image: Miss Ntsiki Mazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai's claim to fame

Mazwai's claim to fame is her work as a South African poet and musician, particularly known for her unique style of combining poetry with house music. She gained wider recognition after the release of her solo hit uRongo, and she is also known for her activism, beadwork, and social commentary on issues like identity, femininity, and social justice.

Ntsiki Mazwai is ready to fall in love

Mazwai recently revealed that she was accepting dinner dates and reservations. The poet posted a picture of herself flaunting her curves in a mini dress on social media.

Briefly News previously reported that some netizens said that they were tempted, while others asked her to quit smoking.

Source: Briefly News