A woman’s casual TikTok plug sparked a shopping frenzy when viewers realised classy gift items were selling at 75% off through a buy-two deal

South African shoppers flocked to various Woolies after a video revealed January discounts, boosting store foot traffic as bargain hunters searched for marked-down items

The late-January sale resonated with cash-strapped shoppers, turning leftover festive stock into a treasure hunt for stretching their rands during 'Januworry'

South African shoppers have shown significant interest in a recent Woolworths sale, leading to increased foot traffic at stores across the country.

A Mzansi woman shared a plug for 75% marked down finds at Woolies. Images: @karishmabisnath

A woman’s TikTok on plug for heavily marked-down items quickly turned into a shopping frenzy as people realised "classy" items could be bought for a fraction of their usual price.

The buzz kicked off on 20 January 2026 when a local woman highlighted how Woolworths’ leftover festive stock had made its way back onto shelves with massive discounts. What caught everyone’s attention was the scale of the markdown, with shoppers able to score premium items at 75% off when buying two. The deal transformed window shopping into a full-on treasure hunt for bargain lovers.

The revelation spread fast, especially among those who enjoy stretching their rands without compromising on quality. With many South Africans still feeling the financial pinch after the festive season, the timing of the sale made it even more appealing.

January “Christmas sale” sparked backlash

In a TikTok video, user @karishmabisnath showed how Woolworths’ Christmas stock had resurfaced in January with a buy-any-two offer that slashed prices by 75%. The video gained traction as viewers realised the deal also applied to a range of gift items other than seasonal décor.

@karishmabisnath revealed that the Woolworths store at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town still had a few items available on the day she visited, prompting her to urge viewers to check their nearest branch before the shelves were cleared. Her find included a stylish Tahini ceramic bowl and an Asian-themed gift set, which she secured at a significantly reduced price. By pairing items, she walked away with two gift sets for just R150.

Mzansi reacts to Woolies post-holiday sale

TikTok users had plenty to say, with many questioning the timing and whether the sale is really worth it during the tough Januworry period.

@🌞 wrote:

“Why do they think people will even buy two of those products that did not even sell during peak holiday season?😂”​

@Pupcakes Dog Bakery commented:

“It shows they are charged us 75% more than they actually need to. Sad & infuriating! Now they want people to buy it.”

@TheLynx73 said:

“They should have this sale, before Christmas. Otherwise it's not a Christmas sale.😜😂”

@Dezibaby commented:

“I am so glad my son works at Woolies. He got me some treats.”

@Mandy Thomas:

“Making people buy in 'January'. I’m not falling for this!”

Karishma, who shared the Woolworths plug with TikTok putting on a shift at her workplace: Image: @karishmabisnath

