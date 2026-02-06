A Johannesburg woman shared a video about finding five pieces of Cotton On swimwear for only R50 at the Woodmead outlet

The incredible deal included cute women's two-piece sets and swimming shorts that would normally cost much more at regular prices

South Africans rushed to Cotton On stores after seeing the video, with many asking if the sale was still available

A young woman from Johannesburg who shares a lot of fashion-related content. Images: @nogue

A Johannesburg fashion content creator shared a video that had bargain hunters running to their nearest Cotton On store. TikTok user @nogue_, who regularly posts about fashion, thrift finds, and retail deals, reposted a clip on 13 January 2026 with the caption:

"R50. Five Cotton On swimwear pieces. Think smart, not hard. A trip to Cotton On Woodmead is so worth it — I'll be there again tomorrow morning, don't miss it."

The footage was of another woman who had visited the Cotton On outlet at Woodmead in the Sandton area and walked away with five swimwear pieces for just R50. The haul included multiple two-piece sets and swimming shorts that would typically cost hundreds of rands at full price. The woman explained that she thought the special had ended, but was surprised to find the sale still running when she arrived at the store.

She warned shoppers that the deal might not last much longer and urged anyone living close to the Woodmead area to take advantage of the sale before it ends. The woman also mentioned that while some of the pieces didn't match perfectly, she planned to mix and match the items to create different looks.

The sale struck a chord with South Africans who are always on the lookout for good deals, especially during the tough economic times many face at the start of the year. The post sparked a shopping frenzy, with people asking which Cotton On stores had the sale and whether it was still available.

Some male shoppers expressed frustration that the deal seemed to be only for women's swimwear, pointing out that men's clothing is often more expensive.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves the swimwear sale

Social media users were excited about the bargain TikToker @nogue_ shared and wanted to find out more:

@jasmin_24_11 said:

"Running to Cotton On as we speak!"

@leo complained:

"I wish they did this for men; the men's section is so expensive."

@_tendayii_content_creator asked:

"Just Woodmead or all of them?"

@lemo questioned:

"Which Cotton On?"

@lolo gushed:

"Wowwww."

@nita asked:

"Is it still on?"

@t wrote:

"This is what you were talking about?! Next time specify."

A payment of R50 is showing on a payment screen of a card machine. Images: @nogue

