A Western Cape woman shared a video showing how she transformed her shack from a run-down corrugated metal structure into a modern home

She bought the shack in bad condition last year and moved in on 1 February 2025, spending less than R10,000 to renovate

South Africans were impressed by the transformation, with many saying she motivated them to fix their own places

A young woman from the Western Cape taking selfies. Images: @ntombi_manto

Source: TikTok

Owning your own space means everything, even if it starts rough. Western Cape content creator @ntombi_manto showed just how much a good-looking spot to call your own means on 8 February 2026. She shared before and after scenes of her home with the caption:

"🌅 😊❤️Let me take you back to the journey of my shack."

She bought the shack in 2025 in bad condition. It was just corrugated metal walls with beams holding it up. She was tired of renting, so she moved in on 1 February 2025, even though the place was rough. The following month, she saved up money and bought materials to fix the roof and the floor.

By April, she bought tiles and ceiling boards. The transformation started coming together. It took her five months to fix the shack because money was tight, but she got it done.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The video showed the full before and after. At first, it was just zinc metal walls with nothing inside. She installed large porcelain tiles on the floor, put up proper lighting, and made the space feel like an actual home.

Now the shack has a kitchen area, a TV section, a beautiful bed with a headboard and a couch. Everything is in one room, but it's laid out so well that it feels cosy and homely. The after shots looked nothing like the before. No one would assume it was a shack if they walked in now.

She spent around R5,000 on boards and tiles, plus the cost of labour for someone to help her install everything. She bought the tiles from Buco Hardware and put the work in bit by bit until it was done.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi praises the woman's interior renovations

South Africans were motivated by the beautiful shack transformation TikToker @ntombi_manto shared:

@Lose weight with Anelisiwe asked:

"How much did you spend on boards and tiles? Kuhle dali."

@Bongi@97♥️ said:

"Yhooo, I'm sold sana, you just motivated me to fix my hokie🙏🏽🥳"

@Lulu❤️ requested:

"My love, please plug the kitchen cupboard and how much?"

@Buhle asked:

"Where did you buy your tiles, sis?"

@Melissa💗 gushed:

"I love your space friendyyyy❤️❤️🤏🏽"

@zee❤️ questioned:

"Hi Mntase, how much did you spend fixing I hoki? ayisentle🥹"

@Lucky Magubane praised:

"Wow, what a beautiful place ☺️🥰🥰"

A woman's shack interior. Images: @ntombi_manto

Source: TikTok

More on SA home transformations

Briefly News recently reported on a young Johannesburg engineer who built a full three-bedroom home using soil and recycled waste.

recently reported on a young Johannesburg engineer who built a full three-bedroom home using soil and recycled waste. A young woman celebrated securing land for less than R5,000 as her first step toward building her own home and making her dream a reality.

A Cape Town man called his shack a beach house and bragged about being five minutes from the ocean, but the clip left Mzansi fuming over what it could encourage.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News