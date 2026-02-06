A South African woman shared a budget-friendly fashion haul from Pick n Pay Clothing, showcasing a range of summer items

The haul featured various dresses, skirts, jumpsuits and basic tops, with prices ranging from under R80 to just under R300

Social media users praised the retailer in the comments, applauding the trendy designs, reasonable pricing and the creator for clearly sharing item costs

A woman’s budget-friendly fashion haul from Pick n Pay Clothing in South Africa has captured social media users' attention, with many praising the retailer’s stylish yet affordable summer range.

A young woman showcased Pick n Pay Clothing’s summer finds to South Africans. Image: @steff.dewit

In a video shared online by the young lady herself on 28 January 2026 under the handle @steff.dewit, she showcased several clothing items she found in-store, leaving viewers impressed by both the designs and the prices.

Kicking off the haul was a long white sleeveless jersey priced at R299.99, which stood out as a versatile summer staple. @steff.dewit also showed off a red long dress costing just R199.99, followed by a pink floral skirt, also priced at R199.99.

The fashion finds did not stop there. A pink short jumpsuit priced at R129.99 quickly became a favourite among viewers, while a skirt in a maroon shade, priced at R219.99, added a more classic touch to the collection. Another standout item was a red polka-dot short jumpsuit, retailing at R179.99, which many users described as perfect for casual outings or weekend plans.

The TikTok user @steff.dewit also highlighted a basic top priced at R119.99, proving that everyday essentials can still be affordable. To complete the look, she showcased a red vest priced at R79, as well as a white vest for R79, leaving many impressed by the low prices.

Social media users flooded the comments section with praise, with many saying they were shocked by how fashionable the items were for supermarket clothing. Some admitted they had underestimated Pick n Pay Clothing, while others said they were already planning a shopping trip to find their favourite pieces from the haul.

The video sparked excitement among bargain hunters, with many applauding the retailer for making trendy clothing accessible during a time when shoppers are increasingly mindful of their spending.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to woman’s Pick n Pay clothing plug

South Africans loved the lady’s haul and took to the comments section to rave about the Pick n Pay clothing, with some inquiring for more information.

Snoww said:

"The sweater omgg 😍."

Sweetxbeex added:

"That cardigan 😍."

AppleJack wrote:

"Let me get my mama with her premium ahh card and go shopping 😛😭."

Andrea gushed over the clothing, saying:

"Love that cardigan!!!😍 Pnp is not spoken about enough!!😍."

〽️J commented:

"Thank you for adding the prices ❤."

A red long summer dress from Pick n Pay Clothing, under R300, was showcased in a TikTok video. Image: @steff.dewit

