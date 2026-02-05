Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

“What a Gorgeous Bag”: SA Buzzing Over R169 Mr Price Handbag After Woman Shows Off Affordable Find
“What a Gorgeous Bag”: SA Buzzing Over R169 Mr Price Handbag After Woman Shows Off Affordable Find

by  Johana Mukandila
3 min read
  • A budget-friendly handbag from a popular SA retailer sparked widespread online interest after being shared in a viral video
  • Social media users praised the accessory’s design and quality, with many weighing in on affordable fashion finds
  • The post reignited conversations around value-for-money shopping as Mzansi shoppers shared reactions and similar experiences

A woman’s affordable fashion find from Mr Price has sparked excitement across social media, leaving South Africans buzzing over the budget-friendly accessory.

A woman who showcased the Mr Price handbag posed in a TikTok video.
A woman showcased a Mr Price handbag in a TikTok video. Image: @petuniachuchulefifi
Source: TikTok

In a video shared online by the woman herself under the handle @petuniachuchulefifi on 31 January 2026, she showcased a small black and grey handbag she purchased from popular retail store Mr Price for just R169. The clip quickly gained traction as she highlighted the bag’s neat design, compact size, and surprisingly good quality for its price point.

The handbag, which features a simple yet stylish black-and-grey colour combination, caught the attention of many social media users who praised its versatility and value for money. Despite its small size, the bag appeared well-structured, making it suitable for everyday use or casual outings.

As the clip circulated, Mzansi shoppers flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with many expressing disbelief that such a chic item could be purchased at such a low cost. Several users said the bag looked more expensive than its actual price, while others admitted they were already planning a trip to their nearest Mr Price store.

Some viewers applauded the retailer for continuing to offer trendy items that remain accessible to everyday consumers amid rising living costs. Others said the find was proof that stylish fashion does not always have to come with a hefty price tag.

The viral moment also sparked conversations about affordable fashion in South Africa, with many shoppers sharing their own Mr Price finds and praising the store for keeping up with current trends while remaining budget-conscious.

The content creator @petuniachuchulefifis's video has since garnered thousands of views, likes, and shares, reinforcing how quickly a simple shopping find can capture the attention of online users. For many, the clip served as a reminder that smart shopping and hidden gems can be found without breaking the bank.

With South Africans constantly on the lookout for value-driven fashion, the R169 Mr Price bag has quickly become one of the latest must-have items, proving that sometimes the smallest finds can create the biggest buzz online.

Watch the video below:

SA shows interest in Mr Price's handbag

The online community was in awe of the handbags as they flooded the comments section, inquiring about more information, while some raved over the purses, saying:

Mrs R said:

"The quality baby 🔥."

Sanda shared:

"Sold out online, only black is available 💔."

LISHA expressed:

"Got it as a gift, too cute."

Miss K stated:

"What a gorgeous bag🥰."
A South African woman is creating TikTok content.
A South African woman is creating TikTok content. Image: @petuniachuchulefifi
Source: TikTok

