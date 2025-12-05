On Friday, 5 December 2025, footage of Faith Nketsi dancing at groove, wearing a fitted black dress with a ruffled hem

In the clip, Faith Nketsi is getting down in the VIP section with her friend and a mystery man

Social media users flooded the comments with memes, jokes and playful critiques comparing her dance to Cyan Boujee

Faith Nketsi danced with a mystery man at groove. Image: faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

Faith Nketsi is no stranger to the spotlight, both online and offline. Recently, she made waves on social media after a video of her dancing at a popular nightclub went viral.

On Friday, 5 December 2025, controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula reshared a video that Faith Nketsi had initially shared on her Instagram stories on his X (Twitter) account. The post was originally shared on Instagram by Nketsi’s friend, who goes by the handle angelm_smith. Musa Khawula captioned the video:

“Faith Nketsi dancing.”

In the video, Faith Nketsi, who has a reputation as the queen of twerk, is wearing a fitted black dress with a ruffled hem and dances alongside her friend Boikanyo Mbatha, who is in a red dress and holding a shisha pipe in her right hand and a glass of wine and her phone in the other. A mystery man in black also dances with Faith Nketsi, who playfully slaps their behind.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to video of Faith Nketsi dancing at groove

Social media users filled the comments with memes and jokes, while some brought up Faith Nketsi’s alleged romance with Master KG and her scandal involving Nigerian superstar Davido. Some compared her dancing to fellow socialite Cyan Boujee. Others focused on Faith Nketsi's appearance and highlighted that she had lost some weight.

Here are some of the comments:

@amethyst_mandy joked:

“She's shaking what her surgeon gave her.”

@DR_carter_SA asked:

“Yhoo kanti, there is no retirement in this lifestyle?”

@Melusi_Mokone remarked:

“No one asked me: I love Faith Nketsi, but Cyan shakes it better.”

@Kane_GM9 questioned:

“So, these people don't get tired, like this is their life every weekend? Aowa! 😭”

@kgeewhite17 asked:

“Where is the dance?”

@LimpopoDaddy claimed:

“This woman abandoned her husband just for the love of the game, we need a special day to honour the sportsmanship of baddies man ❤️🥺”

@N_Ntuli458 remarked:

“Faith Nketsi proves age isn’t wisdom. It’s just stamina for shocking the youth.”

@MalumePancakes_ recounted:

“We didn't forget about the ‘flying object' that hit her face.”

@lerumo479 said:

“Issue with night club owls, they didn't invest in those free-tax government investments. It's important to look for assets, not fake alcohol and useless cosmetics, and Chinese-made luxury bags.”

Faith Nketsi showed off her dance moves in viral video. Image: faith.nketsi

Source: Instagram

