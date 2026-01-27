Maps Maponyane and Nomzamo Mbatha's relationship drama resurfaced after online users dug up an old social media post

The former couple was allegedly involved in a massive scandal that saw Nomzamo threaten to air her ex-boyfriend's dirty laundry

While the drama remains a mystery, this did not stop social media users from speculating on what dirt Nomzamo could have on her ex

Fans revisited the drama from Nomzamo Mbatha's relationship with Maps Maponyane. Images: nomzamo_m, mmaponyane

Social media users have once again revisited Masego "Maps" Maponyane and Nomzamo Mbatha's former relationship, and this time, it wasn't through sweet memories.

The couple trended on Monday, 26 January 2026, after one X (formerly Twitter) user lindzmlangeni looked back on one of their favourite viral moments on the platform, and shared a photo of the former couple beside a screenshot of Nomzamo's tweet.

Shortly after their breakup, the actress and philanthropist had seemingly been provoked online by her former beau and nearly reached her breaking point; however, she decided to remain classy and leave him off with a stern warning.

"Not now. Not ever. Masego, stop taking advantage of my silence and choice to be graceful through it all. Shake this can one more time, and I'll open it. @MapsMaponyane, you made your bed. Lie in it."

The post was accompanied by a smiling emoji, which contrasted her chilling warning, signalling that although she chose peace, she was not afraid to play dirty.

Nomzamo Mbatha once threatened to expose Maps Maponyane shortly after their break up. Images: nomzamo_m, mmaponyane

Once Mzansi's popular it-couple, the pair ended their relationship in mid-2018 over cheating allegations levelled against Maps.

While he never responded to the threat, the break up birthed Nomzamo's famous emotional breakdown during an Instagram livestream, where fans accused her of masking her heartbreak behind jokes and laughter.

The online community was buzzing with speculation on what could have led Nomzamo to post such a chilling message to her ex-boyfriend; however, many pitied the Shaka iLembe actress and noted that her post was a sign of deep-seated pain.

Social media reacts to Nomzamo Mbatha's post

The online community flooded the comment section with reactions to the former couple's drama and Nomzamo's post. Read some of their messages below.

Givengiggs said:

"It's been wild in these streets."

MaDhlomo_ joked:

"She said 'Masego' so he can know she’s serious."

MutintaMari wrote:

"I wish she opened the can of worms, 'cause what happened? Lol."

Basetsana__M posted:

"'Shake this can one more time, and I’ll open it.' Women become such poets during a break up."

Mnix27 responded:

"This heartbreak did a mazza on Zamo. Yesses."

TysonCreme trolled:

"Nothing will turn you into a lyricist like a breakup."

Maps Maponyane documents Venda visit

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Maps Maponyane's photo visiting Venda.

The media personality was captured working at an apparent ceremony, and the online community was quick to speculate on what the gathering could have been for.

This comes months after he was romantically linked to former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida, who is from Venda, and followers suggested that he may have gone to visit her home for the holidays.

