A throwback picture of ex-lovers Nomzamo Mbatha and Maps Maponyane has caused a stir on Instagram

The pair had a dramatic falling out in 2020 after breaking up in 2018, with Nomzamo issuing a warning to Maps

Mzansi was left floored by this, with many people saying the clothing company was wrong for posting an old photo

Confusion and outrage ensued when an international clothing brand posted an old photo of Nomzamo Mbatha with Maps Maponyane.

The two stars dated briefly before breaking up in 2018. However, drama between them unfolded on X (Twitter), with Nomzamo sending threats to Maps.

Old pic of Nomzamo and Maps causes stir

An Istanbul-based clothing brand called Laberde posted a throwback picture of Nomzamo Mbatha and Maps Maponyane on their Instagram account. They appeared happy and seemed to be advertising a clothing line.

Taking to Instagram, Laberde.official was advertising a fashion style using the two former love birds and captioned the post: "When classic tailoring meets warm autumn hues. Hand in hand, smiling, and dressed to impress."

Mzansi found this was done in poor taste, questioning the ulterior motives behind posting the couple.

Users questioned whether the couple had reunited, given that Maps is reportedly in a relationship with Shudufhadzo Musinda.

loveasandies stated:

"This is so wrong though, he is married, recycling old photos of him is giving the wrong message."

neli.zulu1807 questioned:

"Is this AI or what?"

cutebeebaby laughed:

"Beautiful, but is this Nomzamo? I'm so confused."

thabisobeezy gushed:

"This was one of my favourites, Nomzamo look... Liiiiiike!"

enhlempanzakhanyase exclaimed:

"I loved them, but ke such is life!"

that_girl_viwe shared:

"This post is aimed at stirring the pot now."

bedphinameso said:

"The guy is still dating Mashudu? Former Miss SA."

ms_puo shared:

"So you had to do a 10-year throwback using other children?"

missfumie said:

"Please tell me this is not an old picture."

bellamaleho2 responded:

"I used to love this couple."

What happened between Maps and Nomzamo?

In 2020, when the social media streets thought Nomzamo and Maps had gotten back together, the actor posted a photo of himself hugging a woman who resembled Nomzamo.

The actress reacted by saying, “Anything for clickbait huh ... ?” She then got angered by this and sent Maps a warning, saying, “Not now. Not ever. Masego, stop taking advantage of my silence and choice to be graceful through it all. Shake this can one more time, and I’ll open it. Maps Maponyane, you made your bed. Lie in it.”

Maps never said anything about this, as he never responded to Nomzamo's claims.

