“Trevor Noah Would Love This”: Man’s Hilarious Jacob Zuma Owl Impression Amuses South Africans
- Media personality Jemapelle James shared how an owl would sound if it were Jacob Zuma
- The owl impression trend has gone viral on TikTok, with many creators imitating well-known personalities as the nocturnal bird
- Many online users took to the man's comment section with laughter and joked that the award-winning South African comedian Trevor Noah would appreciate the imitation
Content creator and musician Jemapelle James hopped onto the viral TikTok trend where people did owl impressions as certain celebrities. He opted for South Africa's former president and controversial politician, Jacob Zuma, which left locals laughing.
Jemapelle uploaded his video to the popular social media platform on 18 January 2026, where he simply said "hoo" in his best Zuma voice.
He wrote in the caption of his post:
"I’m laughing way too hard at this."
Watch the TikTok video posted on Jemapelle's account below:
Jacob Zuma owl impression amuses South Africans
Several local members of the online community gathered in the comment section to express laughter after watching the comical clip on their For You Pages.
@n_mthembu_ told people on the internet:
"If you close your eyes while listening to this, you’ll actually think it’s him."
@candy_b stated with a laugh:
"You, sir, have won this trend."
@otakupie added under the post:
"I was not expecting much, but you have exceeded my expectations."
@mainzaaaaaa also shared their humour and remarked:
"This is actually hilarious."
@thembidoesrandomthings wrote in the comment section:
"Trevor Noah would love this!"
