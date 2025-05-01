SA Unimpressed By Little Boy Imitating Shebeshxt in Cute Video: “He Chose a Bad Role Model”
- Shebeshxt recently caught the curious eyes of a very impressionable little boy
- The Limpopo rapper's young fan was seen imitating him on stage during a performance, bare chest and all
- While some social media users found humour in the video, others claimed the young man needed a better role model
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Many South Africans may have their reservations about Shebeshxt's behaviour, but this clearly has no impact on the rapper's young fans, who continue to celebrate him.
Young fan impersonates Shebeshxt
Troubled Limpopo rapper, Shebeshxt, is the talk of the town after a young supporter impersonated him.
In what appears to be a talent show, a little boy adopted the rapper's mannerisms and dress style, from the bare chest to his famous backpack, and performed Shebe's songs to the audience.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Twitter (X) user MzansisThirdEye shared the clip from the little boy's performance:
"A boy performing live while dressed like Shebeshxt."
Funny enough, this wouldn't be the first time someone dressed up, or should we say dressed down, to imitate the Ambulance hitmaker.
Briefly News reported on Somizi Mhlongo's hilarious Halloween 2024 look, where he stepped out looking like a clone of Shebe, even getting someone to recreate the rapper's famous tattoos.
Here's what Mzansi said about the little boy's video
Very few people were impressed by the little boy's theatrics, saying Shebeshxt was the last person anyone should look up to.
This comes after the notorious rapper's many scandals, from never-ending assault sagas to his reckless driving that sadly took a turn for the worse in 2024.
The rapper lost his daughter, Onthatile, in a deadly car crash that landed him and his partner in the hospital.
However, despite the trauma, many believe the Ke Di Shxt Malume hitmaker has not learned his lesson as he continues to live recklessly and put more people in harm's way.
MphoSekat said:
"Shebeshxt shouldn't be anyone's role model."
MrMakhekhe wrote:
"The boy may be good at performing like Shebesh*t, but I think he chose a bad role model, shame."
lulamile77 judged:
"Bad influence."
FoodyWorldWide wasn't impressed:
"Some role models, though."
Lembz demanded:
"Arrest him before he slaps someone."
Meanwhile, others seemed impressed by the young man, while some even overlooked Shebe's unruly behaviour and praised the effect he had on the South African youth:
FhumulaniB71050 said:
"The boy is talented, hence who he's comparing himself with."
iam_Psound wrote:
"He is not here to play."
lilth_ra was impressed:
"What a role model!"
Moratuwa2love praised:
"Nice!"
Shebeshxt threatens fans mid-performance
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shebeshxt threatening more of his fans during another performance.
The rapper can be seen on stage giving spectators "the look" after repeatedly having water poured on him.
The fan would be just one of the many supporters the rapper has threatened, and it's clear that they, too, have not learned a thing from watching Shebe's violent outbursts.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za