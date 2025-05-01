Shebeshxt recently caught the curious eyes of a very impressionable little boy

The Limpopo rapper's young fan was seen imitating him on stage during a performance, bare chest and all

While some social media users found humour in the video, others claimed the young man needed a better role model

A little boy imitated Shebeshxt in an adorable performance video. Images: Facebook/ Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap, Twitter/ MzansisThirdEye

Many South Africans may have their reservations about Shebeshxt's behaviour, but this clearly has no impact on the rapper's young fans, who continue to celebrate him.

Young fan impersonates Shebeshxt

Troubled Limpopo rapper, Shebeshxt, is the talk of the town after a young supporter impersonated him.

In what appears to be a talent show, a little boy adopted the rapper's mannerisms and dress style, from the bare chest to his famous backpack, and performed Shebe's songs to the audience.

Twitter (X) user MzansisThirdEye shared the clip from the little boy's performance:

"A boy performing live while dressed like Shebeshxt."

A little boy impersonated Shebeshxt during a performance. Image: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Funny enough, this wouldn't be the first time someone dressed up, or should we say dressed down, to imitate the Ambulance hitmaker.

Briefly News reported on Somizi Mhlongo's hilarious Halloween 2024 look, where he stepped out looking like a clone of Shebe, even getting someone to recreate the rapper's famous tattoos.

Here's what Mzansi said about the little boy's video

Very few people were impressed by the little boy's theatrics, saying Shebeshxt was the last person anyone should look up to.

This comes after the notorious rapper's many scandals, from never-ending assault sagas to his reckless driving that sadly took a turn for the worse in 2024.

The rapper lost his daughter, Onthatile, in a deadly car crash that landed him and his partner in the hospital.

However, despite the trauma, many believe the Ke Di Shxt Malume hitmaker has not learned his lesson as he continues to live recklessly and put more people in harm's way.

MphoSekat said:

"Shebeshxt shouldn't be anyone's role model."

MrMakhekhe wrote:

"The boy may be good at performing like Shebesh*t, but I think he chose a bad role model, shame."

lulamile77 judged:

"Bad influence."

FoodyWorldWide wasn't impressed:

"Some role models, though."

Lembz demanded:

"Arrest him before he slaps someone."

Mzansi argued that Shebeshxt is a bad role model after a little boy imitated him. Image: Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap

Meanwhile, others seemed impressed by the young man, while some even overlooked Shebe's unruly behaviour and praised the effect he had on the South African youth:

FhumulaniB71050 said:

"The boy is talented, hence who he's comparing himself with."

iam_Psound wrote:

"He is not here to play."

lilth_ra was impressed:

"What a role model!"

Moratuwa2love praised:

"Nice!"

Shebeshxt threatens fans mid-performance

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shebeshxt threatening more of his fans during another performance.

The rapper can be seen on stage giving spectators "the look" after repeatedly having water poured on him.

The fan would be just one of the many supporters the rapper has threatened, and it's clear that they, too, have not learned a thing from watching Shebe's violent outbursts.

