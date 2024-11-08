Shebeshxt raved about his twin, Somizi Mhlongo's recent Halloween costume with a hilarious reaction

The media personality dressed up as Shebeshxt, and the rapper declared that he was the best-dressed

Peeps also agreed with Shebe, saying Somizi's look may have been the most well-thought-out of all of them

Shebeshxt says Somizi Mhlongo had the best Halloween costume. Images: Facebook/ Shebeshxt Grave Digger Manskap, Instagram/ somizi

Shebeshxt is still going crazy over Somizi Mhlongo's Halloween costume and says he was the best dressed.

Shebeshxt reacts to Somizi Mhlongo's Halloween look

Shebeshxt couldn't hide his excitement after Somizi Mhlongo debuted his Halloween 2024 costume.

The flamboyant media personality played on the Shebeshxt lookalike claims and dressed up as the Limpopo rapper to celebrate Halloween, and his impression was spot on.

From the tattoos to Shebe's walk, SomGAGA even went shirtless for his costume, and Shebe couldn't stop singing his praises:

"He won Halloween. If they had to put our pictures together, I wouldn't be able to tell us apart, for real. I'm convinced that they cloaned me on Sarafina!, which is why he's so rich and famous; that's my money too!"

Gossipmonger, Musa Khawula, shared Shebe's reaction video:

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's comments

Netizens couldn't agree more and said Somizi had the best look out of all the celebs' Halloween costumes:

therealxolo said:

"He really killed it. Phela Shebe doesn't get impressed easily."

_Thembalihle_ agreed with Shebe:

"I agree with him. No one came close to him."

bad_option88 declared:

"Jealous down, he won without a doubt!"

ChrisEcxel102 posted:

"He nailed it for sure."

sunnerZA wrote:

"Somizi nailed it shem. I'm with Shebe."

MPhil626789 responded:

"Indeed he did! He is an exact lookalike of Shebeshxt."

Shebeshxt fires shots at Oscar Mbo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Shebeshxt's comment challenging Oscar Mbo to sabotage him.

This comes after the DJ/ producer was accused of disrespecting several Limpopo musicians during their performances, including Kharishma and Makhadzi, and Shebe dared Oscar to try him:

"For Oscar Mbo to remove my USB while I'm performing. I want to see something."

