Sello "Chicco" Twala recently hung out with his daughter, Lamiez Holworthy's mother

The former couple were seen in a wholesome video cooking and conversing together, and Mzansi had a lot of questions

South Africans were stunned to learn that Chicco was Lamiez' father, while others linked the DJ to her controversial half-brother, Longwe

Lamiez Holworthy's dad, Sello “Chicco” Twala, cooked with her mother. Image: lamiez_holworthy

Netizens were today years old when they learned that Sello "Chicco" Twala was Lamiez Holworthy's biological father.

Sello "Chicco" Twala cooks with Lamiez Holworthy's mom

A video of Lamiez Holworthy's mom and Sello "Chicco" Twala cooking together is making the rounds online.

The pair was captured in a wholesome video, in which Chicco appeared to be in charge of the cooking, stirring maize meal while Lamiez' mother stood across the table conversing with him.

The pair is said to have had a "secret" relationship that led to Lamiez' birth, although she was raised by her late stepfather.

She shared the video along with some heartfelt family moments on

Mzansi reacts to Lamiez Holworthy's parents

Netizens were stunned to learn that Chicco was Lamiez' father:

LimpopoDaddy was stunned:

"I was today years old when I learnt that she is Lamiez HolTwala."

PreciousShange said:

"No wonder she doesn't look like her other siblings."

valezvee wrote:

"This is news to me, really?"

maximamillion posted:

"Haibo, mama, I was today years old, I didn’t know this!"

Meanwhile, others linked the DJ to her half-brother, Longwe, and brought up his life of crime:

XUFFLER said:

"Lamiez must tell us about Senzo."

smangamp demanded:

"He must tell us about what happened in Kelly Khumalo's house."

Juli_Van_Staden compared:

"Miles apart from her brother. Thriving career, married with a beautiful home and kids (I’m including MJ), then Longwe, on the other hand, is on drugs and in criminal cases."

TshiamoBil3102 wrote:

"Lamiez must tell us who killed Senzo."

Mzansi praises Lamiez Holworthy

