An X page believed to belong to Limpopo singer Shebeshxt has dared Oscar Mbo to sabotage his performance

This follows the drama which erupted between Makhadzi and Oscar Mbo at the Bloemfontein Macufe Festival

Mzansi discouraged Shebeshxt, saying he should not start what he cannot finish with the Yes God DJ

Shebeshxt wants Oscar Mbo to remove his USB mid-performance as he wants to see what might transpire.

Shebeshxt on Oscar Mbo USB drama

Taking to his X (Twitter) page, which likely belongs to him, the Twerka hitmaker, who hails from Limpopo, Shebeshxt, seemingly dared Oscar Mbo to interfere with his USB while he would be performing.

This follows the drama between Makhadzi and the Yes God hitmaker at the Bloemfontein Macufe Festival.

"🕯️: For Oscar Mbo to remove my USB while I'm performing. I want to see something," the post reads.

What happened between Oscar Mbo and Makhadzi

An angry Makhadzi took to Facebook to slam Oscar Mbo for cutting her performance short by removing her USB while she was on stage. Her fans flooded social media with messages against Oscar Mbo.

However, he soon came to his own defence and pointed fingers at the event organisers.

Mbo said Makhadzi and her team arrived late, which caused them to use up his time. He said he had a 45-minute set, but Makhadzi had gone well into his time. In his Instagram live, Oscar said he and Makhadzi hatched things out, which made her delete her post.

Mzansi warns Shebeshxt

Assuming that they were engaging with the real Shebeshxt, netizens advised Shebeshxt not to start beef with Oscar Mbo.

@SiyabongaN30631 cried:

"If you're lucky enough to be in the same space with him 😭"

@Misah_ndiza said:

"Watch out. You're going to get hurt."

Makhadzi makes Spotify history

In a previous report from Briefly News, Makhadzi was overjoyed regarding the success of her latest album, Miracle Child.

The album made history by debuting at number one on the Spotify weekly album chart. On Instagram, the singer expressed her gratitude to her fans, known as Khadzinators, for their support and acknowledged their role in her continued success.

