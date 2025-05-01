A young lady showcased her inspiring journey of buying her fancy car, which took the internet by storm

The 24-year-old expressed how she bought her car in cash, and the TikTok video went viral

South Africans loved the babe's whip and flocked to the comments section, gushing over it

A young lady has left Mzansi buzzing after she shared a TikTok video showcasing her remarkable achievement.

A young lady unveiled her luxury car, which she bought in cash at 24 years of age.

Woman buys a luxury car in cash at 24

On her social media account, @nomakhosandilemfe shared a glimpse of her big, yet special, day, a moment that touched many.

@nomakhosandilemfe revealed to her followers that she just purchased a luxury car at 24 years of age in cash. While taking to her TikTok caption, the hun simply said:

"U Thixo akawalibali amadinga ethu."

The video, which quickly went viral, captured the emotional and inspiring moment as she took her sleek new vehicle, a symbol of hard work and dedication.

In the now-viral clip, the young woman is seen confidently walking into the dealership, signing documents, and receiving the keys to her car. As the video continued, she showcased how she drove off in her fancy whip, an impressive feat that caught the attention of thousands across social media platforms.

South Africans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages, calling her an inspiration to the youth. Many praised her for her financial discipline and hustle, while others wanted to know her secrets to achieving such a milestone at a young age.

Take a look at the inspiring video below:

SA congratulates the new car owner

The online community was proud of the young lady for achieving such a huge milestone, and they headed to the comments section to shower her with congratulatory messages.

Nandi Mhlongo said:

"Congrats, dear...I know for a fact you'll love the car."

Rev RobertMatloa added:

"Praise be to the almighty for answering prayers."

TsepoDeep7 wrote:

"God is beautiful, but I wish people could stop announcing everything on social media."

Unathi Vanessa Dyoba expressed:

"Haibo, congratulations, my love. Ohh God is Good!"

Sello.Malema shared:

"Stay blessed and don't worry, I already bought 3 cars there, they are running very well."

Asithandendiya stated:

"Congratulations, sis, but We Buy Cars don’t trust leyo Company, and please bengaxoki lamnt ebeth yise kwi Service before it’s too late."

Akhona Mata commented:

"Congratulations, stranger, for those mocking her… we need to understand that WeBuyCars is not a dealership but a car Supermarket, they sell voetstoots, so surely she did her due diligence."

A woman in South Africa showed off the car she bought at 24 years of age. Image: @nomakhosandilemfe

One young lady achieved a big milestone in her life and bragged about it on TikTok as she showed off her car.

