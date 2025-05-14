Tshiamo Smith received a brand new 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe worth over R1.8 million from her husband, Mr B, as a push present for carrying their child

A TikTok video shared by @julia_celeb_reports shows the excited mum-to-be discovering her luxury gift at a Mercedes dealership before driving it away

The growing trend of push presents has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some calling the gesture sweet while others question the need for expensive gifts after childbirth

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tshia Smith received an extravagant gift from her husband as a push present. Images: @tshia.smith

Source: TikTok

A pregnant South African influencer has received one of the most expensive push presents after her husband surprised her with a luxury car worth more than R1.8 million. The heartwarming moment was captured on video and shared by content creator @julia_celeb_reports in May.

The video shows Tshiamo Smith, a University of Johannesburg graduate who made headlines in 2022 for earning 15 distinctions in her Bachelor's degree, being led to a Mercedes dealership by her husband, Mr B, for what turns out to be an unforgettable surprise.

In the video, we see Mr B speaking in the background as he guides his heavily pregnant wife through the dealership before revealing the stunning surprise - she's the new owner of a 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe.

Tshiamo's reaction is pure joy as she inspects her new ride, checking out every detail from the exterior to the interior. She even tests how the boot opens and closes, clearly overwhelmed with excitement. The touching moment peaks when she poses for a picture with the car keys dangling in front of her pregnant belly, before driving her new luxury SUV out of the dealership.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Push presents spark debate

The Mercedes GLC is known for its high class interior, advanced technology and smooth ride quality, making it one of the most sought-after small luxury SUVs on the market. With its four-cylinder engine and mild hybrid system, the car delivers both performance and comfort, perfect for a new mum who'll be doing plenty of driving with her little one.

But beyond the car's impressive features, this gift has reignited the debate about push presents - gifts given to the birthing parent around the time of delivery. While some see these presents as a sweet way to acknowledge the hard work of pregnancy and childbirth, others view them as unnecessary.

Push presents can range from simple items like candles or bathrobes to extravagant gifts like designer handbags, jewellery or, as in Tshiamo's case, luxury vehicles. The trend gained attention recently when social media personality Campbell "Pookie" Puckett received a $35,000 Hermès bag from her husband, Jett. While lavish gifts make headlines, many parents opt for more modest tokens of appreciation.

A local content creator shared a video of Tshia Smith's extravagant push present that went viral. Images: @julia_celeb_reports

Source: TikTok

Viewers react to the gift

@Helen cheered:

"Congrats, my princess 💯👌"

@G commented:

"Marry right and for money 💰"

@king observed:

"No one calling him a predator, no one calling her a gold digger. When money speaks, even morals take a backseat."

@a.titanhive wondered:

"What on God's earth is a push present?"

@Nomonde explained:

"It's basically a thank-you gift from your man for birthing his baby."

@MakaLeo♌❤️‍🩹 joked:

"Only to find out that it's not his child 😓 I'm joking 🥹♥️♥️This is cute, mahn🥹❤️❤️Congratulations 🎉👏"

3 other slavish push presents

Briefly News recently reported on Ayanda Thabethe flaunting a R5 million Bentley from her controversial baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe.

recently reported on Ayanda Thabethe flaunting a R5 million Bentley from her controversial baby daddy, Peter Matsimbe. A caring husband surprised his wife at Netcare Hospital with a luxury push present worth over R31k while she was still recovering from giving birth to their third child.

A Dubai housewife shocked TikTok when she charged her husband R67 million to have their second child, sharing a list of 10 expensive gifts she demanded in exchange.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News