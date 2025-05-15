Content creator Malcolm Wentzel took his domestic worker, Sis Thembi, on a special shopping trip to Spar, buying her groceries, flowers and entering her into a competition

The video shows Malcolm spoiling Thembi with household items and treats while encouraging South Africans to nominate their domestic workers for a spa voucher prize

Thousands of social media users praised the heartwarming gesture, sharing their own stories about special relationships with their domestic workers

Malcolm Wentzel took his domestic worker, Thembi, out for Mother's Day. Images: @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

Source: TikTok

A popular content creator has touched hearts across South Africa after taking his domestic worker on a surprise shopping spree a few days ahead of Mother's Day. Malcolm Wentzel, known online as @malcolm_fkn_wentzel, filmed himself treating Sis Thembi to a special outing at their local Super Spar, where he bought her everything from cleaning supplies to cake and flowers.

The video starts with Malcolm asking Thembi if he's her favourite while she's doing his laundry. When she confirms that he is and explains she wants him to "look smart as always," Malcolm reveals he's taking her to "the best place ever" for Mother's Day. Thembi's excitement is clear as she asks where this amazing place could be.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Sweet gesture at local Spar

At the supermarket, Malcolm goes all out for Thembi, filling their trolley with washing powder, soap, garbage bags, groceries, a beautiful cake and a bouquet. He even helps her get a rewards card and nominates her for a special Spar Mother's Day competition where one lucky domestic worker could win a Spar voucher.

Malcolm shared the video with a touching caption, calling Thembi more than a helper but a family member and encouraging other homeowners to celebrate the women who make their homes warmer. He asked people to nominate their domestic workers by posting videos and tagging @My_Spar for a chance to win a R1,000 voucher.

The pair have become social media favourites thanks to Malcolm's regular posts showing their close relationship. In this latest video, their genuine affection for each other shines through, with Malcolm opening the door for Thembi.

Malcolm Wentzel shared a video showing how he treated Thembi for Mother's Day. Images: @malcolm_fkn_wentzel

Source: TikTok

Mzansi shows love for the duo

The video sparked an outpouring of emotion from viewers, with many sharing their relationships with domestic workers.

@mandy2401 commented:

"I nominated Gugu, my helper. She deserves to be spoiled, she works hard, and gets up very early in the morning in the dark and cold to come to work. She makes our lives so much easier. We are blessed!"

@suejo praised:

"He even opened the door for her, I mean, these two are the true definition of how we should treat one another."

@Elvis Maposa shared:

"My brother, I salute you and I respect you since I have been on TikTok, you are the best person I've seen loving your workers like this, especially your helper. Thanks, my brother. May God bless you and your family 🥰🥰🥰"

@2Xtreme got emotional:

"I am a whole man living in SA, I don't know why I'm crying over a video... 🥺🥺🥺... Black and white can live together peacefully if given a chance.... THERE IS NOTHING BETTER THAN LOVE."

@Panneman reminisced:

"I loved my Alina, she worked for me for 24 years, and was like a mother to me as well. I saved up for many years to pay her a pension into a separate account. She retired 2 years ago, happily. Miss her."

