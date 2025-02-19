A husband spared no expense when his wife charged him for giving birth to their second child

The stay-at-home mother, who lives in Dubai, shared with TikTokkers the 10 expensive gifts she asked her husband to get her

While some app users were in awe of the extravagance seen in the viral video, others thought her 'demands' were unnecessary

A housewife living in Dubai shared how much she charged her husband for their second child. Images: @malaikahraja

In Dubai, a majority of its residents are known for their wealth and grand way of living, not batting an eye when swiping their bank cards. This seemed to be the case for a housewife's husband who saw no problem giving his wife the list of expensive items she requested.

Stay-at-home mom goes all out

Forex trading mentor and educator Malaikah Raja, who often documents her life as a housewife in the affluent Middle Eastern city, didn't disclose what her husband did for a living but shared what he gifted her after she welcomed their second child, a girl, into the world.

Below is a list of Malaikah's gifts and their prices:

1. Push present: Customised pink G-Wagon for travelling with her daughter (price not shared).

2. New home for the growing family: $2 million (R36 667 100).

3. Renovations and interior designs to change the home's lighting and flooring and add a customised pool: $1 million (R18 333 550).

4. Eight Dior bags for their daughter's collection: $100 000 (R1 833 355).

5. Daughter's Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery collection: $80 000 (R1 466 684).

A look at the jewels Van Cleef and Arpels had to offer. Images: @vancleefarpels

6. Daily postpartum massages for a month for mom and baby: $10 000 (R183 335).

7. Daughter's designer wardrobe: $50 000 per month (R916 677).

8. Daughter's customised tennis bracelet: $200 000 (R3 666 710).

9. Daughter's gold jewellery, which was seen as an investment: $70 000 (R1 283 348).

10. New car and personal driver for Malaikah: $150 000 (R2 750 032).

In total, the housewife's husband spent a whopping R67 100 791.

Take a look at the presents in Malaikah's video below, which she captioned, "An expensive baby girl":

Requests impress and upset the internet

Tens of thousands of social media users were intrigued after hearing what Malaikah charged her husband. They flooded the comment section with questions about the man's occupation and wanting such a life for themselves, cracking jokes along the way.

Unfortunately for Malaikah, others thought her requests were excessive.

@redcherriesupmytits told app users:

"This should be normalised."

A curious @boujeejuli wondered:

"Does he have a brother or uncle?"

A saddened @ngoqo5 wrote in the comment section:

"Sending jealousy from South Africa."

@rbfqueenjess2.0 stated their views after watching the clip:

"I’d much rather have a husband who shows me love, care and attention instead of buying all these material things."

@xionui asked with humour:

"Are you looking to adopt?"

After seeing Malaikah's luxurious lifestyle, @garbacz.dorinaa jokingly shared:

"May this love attack me."

An unimpressed @papa.bear.3 commented:

"I can’t believe there are millions of children and adults out there in the world starving, have no shelter, and are very ill, and some people live in unnecessary wealth and spend wildly."

