R30k, a MacBook and Weekly Gifts: Woman Flexes How Bae Spoils Her

A local woman took to TikTok to show app users all the expensive and luxurious gifts her boyfriend got for her

The items included thousands of rands, fancy restaurant dates, name-brand shoes and weekly gifts

Social media users in the post's comment section shared their thoughts about the lucky woman's relationship

A woman showed all the expensive gifts her boyfriend spoiled her with. Images: @_dinnydinny

Giving thoughtful gifts in a relationship often brings joy and strengthens the bond between partners, creating lasting memories. A young woman shared how her boyfriend went above and beyond to spoil her with expensive gifts, leaving her feeling cherished and appreciated.

Woman shares list of extravagant gifts bae got her

Using the handle @_dinnydinny, a local woman took to her TikTok account to share how her boyfriend of three months spoiled her with luxurious items in their relationship so far.

Among the gifts were Ted Baker goodies she got four days into their relationship, Daniel Wellington jewels as an apology gift for missing her calls, flowers twice weekly, stacks of money and cash deposited into her account (at least R30 000), a pair of Dolce & Gabbana shoes, dinner dates at expensive restaurants and a MacBook.

Quoting her boyfriend while showing a Zara bag, the woman wrote:

"Anything you want, princess. Any day you want it."

Take a look at a few of the gifts the woman received in the pictures below:

A woman received a Ted Baker gift and jewellery from Daniel Wellington. Images: @_dinnydinny

The woman also received a stack of money and an expensive pair of Dolce & Gabbana sneakers from her boo. Images: @_dinnydinny

Mzansi in awe of woman's expensive gifts from bae

The viral video garnered over a million views from social media users, and thousands more took to the comment section to express their thoughts about the woman showing how her man spoiled her rotten.

An intrigued @taymaryjanebodrick asked:

"Where do you find these men? I'm asking on behalf of all of us who haven't even received the bare minimum."

@phahlanehappy shared their opinion of the gifts:

"It’s more of financial help than a relationship."

@lutha.v shared a similar experience with her partner:

"Story of my life, sana. I get flowers weekly, allowance weekly, I’ve only ever paid for ice cream (which he was mad about), dates every week, gifts, and we’ve only been together for two months."

@slenda_samamillon humorously shared:

"Hi, sharing is caring sometimes, you know."

@rachpinky said to the woman:

"May your relationship flourish and end in tears of joy, and may wealth always be your potion accompanied by peace."

@mandisatshabile laughed and shared with app users:

"Kanti, what happened here? I've never even gotten flowers from a man."

