A South African woman took to her TikTok account to share with app users a free wedding invitation website she used for her wedding

The website allowed guests to RSVP, see the schedule for the special day and check answers to frequently asked questions

Members of the online community headed to the post's comment section to share their interest in the free website

A woman shared a free wedding invitation website. Images: @ohhhthaterin

Many couples planning their wedding seek affordable and convenient solutions to make their preparations smoother and more successful. Recognising this need, a woman generously shared a wedding invitation website she used, offering others an easy and cost-effective tool for their special day.

Woman gives wedding invitation tips

A content creator named Erin took to her TikTok account (@ohhhthaterin) to share with app users the website she found to lessen wedding troubles: Withjoy.com.

"I love this website because it's free and super easy," said the woman.

She noted that when guests open the site, they can see the schedule for the special day, the venue, and even customised answers to their frequently asked questions.

Guests could also RSVP, and the couple would receive the messages via email.

Watch the video below:

Online users love woman's wedding plug

A few social media users appreciated the wedding tip and headed to the comment section to show their interest in the post.

@kelly.veeee laughed and said:

"I saved this video, and I don’t even have a situationship, never mind a fiancé."

An impressed @carleykay95 exclaimed:

"This is brilliant!"

@nuraan_el_mamy added in the comment section:

"Loved it! It's the attention to detail for me."

@peaches8650 jokingly said to Erin:

"Thanks for the link and password. Looks like I'm coming to your wedding."

An appreciative @prettydaisychain wrote:

"Thanks for not gatekeeping."

@sne_mnambathi excitedly told the woman:

"Oh, my goodness! You're a lifesaver. Thank you, hun."

