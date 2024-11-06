“Which Year Was the Video Taken?”: SA Wonders About Wedding Giving Vintage Vibes

A woman on TikTok shared a video of a bride and her wedding party wearing modest attire for the big day

The theme had a vintage feel for some as the people covered their bodies by wearing long-sleeved dresses, hats and gloves

Some social media users loved the theme, while others thought the video was shot in a different era

Today's weddings reflect a wide range of personal styles, with couples often choosing unique themes that break away from tradition to capture their tastes.

One woman shared that a bride's celebration gave off vintage vibes because of the attire worn by the wedding party.

Vintage or modesty?

In September, Thandeka Soko, who uses the TikTok handle @thandekasoko02, uploaded a video on the app showing a bride and her bridesmaids wearing unique outfits that served modesty under the Apostolic Faith Mission of Africa denomination.

The bridesmaids were covered from head to toe, wearing gloves, hats, and long-sleeved blue dresses, yet still looked stylish on the bride's special day.

Online users love the wedding's theme

Thousands of social media users who saw the wedding theme shared positivity in the comment section, while others questioned the vintage vibes.

@delany_nombuso jokingly asked:

"Which year was the video taken?"

@pamelabusisiwedlu shared their opinion about the theme:

"This is definitely approved by the Lord. It's exactly how God wants it to be done. May God bless your union."

@wendietimane wrote in the comments:

"No skin showing.Very dignified."

@dark_berry101 said to the online community:

"This looks like a video taken in 1995, but the camera quality hinted that it might be 2024, and that scares me."

An impressed @nelly_manelesh commented:

"I like this vintage theme. Wow, it's beautiful."

@qoshiwethe2nd_londi said to the TikTokker

"Add vintage cars, and I'm sold."

@phoenixasele2000 told app users:

"My granny got married in the same dress."

ZCC wife sparks controversy with revealing wedding

In another story, Briefly News reported about a bride from the Zion Christian Church who got many congregants worked up. Critics said the bride's attire was disrespectful and went against the mega church's rules for women.

The TikTok video sparked mixed opinions between congratulatory messages and people dissing the wedding gown.

