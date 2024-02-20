Social media is abuzz, as a video of a ZCC bride's wedding celebration got many congregants worked up

Critics said the bride's attire was disrespectful and went against the mega church's rules for women

The TikTok video sparked split opinions between congratulatory messages and people dissing the wedding gown

A woman wearing a ZCC badge on her wedding day went viral. Image: @mahlatsethemakeupartist

Source: TikTok

A video of a Zion Christian Church (ZCC) bride celebrating her nuptials has stirred up controversy on TikTok. People complained about the style of her wedding dress.

ZCC congregants call out makoti

They criticised the bride for wearing a revealing dress and argued it goes against the church's standards.

The rules promote modesty for women and cover the head and shoulders, especially when wearing the church badge.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Wedding video circulates on TikTok

The video uploaded by @mahlatsethemakeupartist is circulating fast, and people are chiming in with their two cents.

Watch the video below:

Netizens rate wedding dress

Some people trolled the wedding gown itself, saying it was not flattering. Others congratulated the bride on her nuptials and loved the joy she radiated on her wedding day.

See some comments below:

@user8144495089476 said:

"Haibo my sister, no respect for church tjo."

@portia2012 suggested:

"Sesi let's respect our church please."

@KokowaTazz posted:

"The designer of the dress, the family of the bride and her friends will not even sniff heaven stru."

@user8529930508302 commented:

"Reminds me of the wedding we used to do at primary school when school closed."

@latoyapreciousmap wrote:

"Hlompha kereke ya morwa motho hle ban."

@Nthabi55 mentioned:

I'd rather not get married. The dress plus sharp nose yho ngeke. "

@Busisiwe asked:

"You don't disrespect the church haibo bathong. Ae baphi abantu abadala? They didn't advise you properly."

@YimLoyimlooo stated:

"Kanti they allow cleavage at the church with the badge iyooooo?"

@MashabelaMotso wrote:

"Why don't she wear like that to church? No doek and nothing on the shoulders, let's see if they'll allow her in."

ZCC makoti slays dance steps in TikTok video

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a mesmerising dance performance by a Zion Christian Church (ZCC) bride in an extravagant wedding dress captured hearts across Mzansi.

The fairy-tale moment during the wedding reception displays the bride's radiant happiness and smooth dance moves next to her hubby.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News