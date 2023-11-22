This video shows the innocent gratitude of children from a school in the Western Cape who received gifts

Santa Shoebox shared the video showing how happy the kids were to receive simple items like socks

Mzansi people were rendered to tears watching the children beam over things we often take for granted

In a heartwarming TikTok video that has taken the internet by storm, children from a school in Western Cape, South Africa, were captured in a moment of pure joy as they received their Santa Shoebox presents.

Seeing these children get excited about items we often take for granted left some people shedding tears. Image: Santa Shoebox

Precious children beam over simple gifts

The short clip, shared on the Santa Shoebox TikTok account, showcased the unbridled happiness of the little ones over seemingly simple items, such as toothbrushes and socks.

In the video that's gone viral, the children's faces light up with joy as they unwrap their Santa Shoebox gifts, revealing the magic of the holiday season.

The gifts, though seemingly basic, hold immense value for these children, offering not only material necessities but also fostering a sense of care and consideration. The video quickly became a symbol of the true spirit of giving during the holiday season, emphasizing that it's the thought and love behind the presents that matter most.

The sheer innocence and gratitude expressed by the children in the TikTok video serve as a powerful reminder of the impact small acts of kindness can have on young minds.

Take a look:

Mzansi overcome with emotion

This heartening display of happiness resonated deeply with viewers, as Mzansi hearts melted witnessing the genuine delight on the children's faces.

Read some comments

Kaylin Reed was touched:

“Why am I crying just shows how much we take things for granted, those kids are so grateful ”

NixMurphy loved it:

“The amount of excitement brings tears to my eyes ”

fuzzy shared:

“I got so emotional seeing their happy faces it's such a great initiative.”

Jessie highlighted:

“Beautiful ❤️❤️What we take for granted is so precious to someone else”

