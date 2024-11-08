“Saved Me From NSFAS Stress”: Woman Thanks Late Dad for Setting Up Her Future

A woman shared a dedication post to her late father, who ensured she could complete her studies

The proud daughter told people on TikTok that she didn't have to worry about NSFAS stress and debt

Social media users in the post's comment section praised the woman's late father and shared similar stories

A woman thanked her father for seeing to her financially. Images: @phellyg

Source: TikTok

Losing a parent often brings not only emotional grief but also financial hardships for many. However, one woman expressed heartfelt gratitude to her late father for caring for her even after his passing.

Late father secures daughter's future

A woman named Phelokazi took to her TikTok account (@phellyg) to thank her deceased father, who had set her up for her future.

In the dedication post, the lawyer wrote:

"To my late dad who set up a trust fund, ensuring I got monthly allowances since high school, paid for my education, accommodation and textbooks, and saved me from NSFAS stress and debt."

Take a look at the picture below:

A woman thanked her late father for setting her up financially. Image: @phellyg

Source: TikTok

Woman's financial support from her late father impresses Mzansi

Hundreds of local social media users headed to the woman's comment section to share similar stories of support and praise for the woman's late father.

@sanniemachete shared with the public:

"Mine did the same. So many family members tried to convince me to withdraw the full amount and give it to them for a keepsake. Thankfully, I didn’t listen."

@misspeter_ stated with humour:

"He needs to come back here and give us a tutorial on how he did it, the trust fund he used and which option he selected. Best dad ever."

@blondysathekge wrote in the comments:

"As a financial advisor, these kinds of testimonies make me love my job even more. I love this for you, sis."

@user29770703363904 told the online community:

"This is what my kids' dad did. My daughter is even driving her Picanto at university. No NSFAS."

@thalithaallam showed parents praise and wrote the following:

"To the parents that set up funds for their children after they pass."

@nokulunga_dladla said to Phelokazi:

"The only thing I want for my child. I’m so proud of your dad and really happy for you."

Woman completes PhD at 28, thanks dad for support

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who showed gratitude to her father after she obtained her PhD at 28.

She posted photos on X posing with her father, whom she praised for his support during her education.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News