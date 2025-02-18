A content creator left Mzansi impressed after showing her determination to make ends meet by working as a street vendor in the afternoons and holding down a night job

The young woman's TikTok video shows her entrepreneurial spirit as she sells snacks to school kids during the day, then transforms into a glamorous night shift worker

South Africans flooded her comments section with words of encouragement, praising her hustle and determination to achieve her dreams

One woman shared what her life looks like in the afternoons and the evenings. Mzansi couldn't be more proud of her side hustle. Images: @baby_gal_chantii

A determined young woman has captured the attention of social media users after sharing a glimpse into her double life as both a street vendor and night shift worker. The TikTok video posted by content creator @baby_gal_chantii shows her entrepreneurial journey of selling food and snacks to school children in the afternoons, followed by footage of her stunning transformation as she heads to her evening job. The creator captioned her video with her ambitious goal:

"😭🫡I wanna drive that mustang bby!"

Inspiring dual income strategy

With South Africa's unemployment rate rising by 0.6 percentage points to 33.5% in Q2:2024, according to recent statistics, many young people are finding innovative ways to make ends meet.

The information showed that those between the ages of 15 to 24 years and 25 to 34 years face the highest unemployment rates, pushing many to explore multiple income streams. The content creator's afternoon street vending business represents this growing trend of youth entrepreneurship, as approximately 3.6 million (35.2%) out of 10.3 million young people aged 15-24 years were not in employment, education, or training (NEET) during this period.

This has led to a rise in side hustles and informal sector employment, which increased by 48,000 jobs while other sectors showed a decline.

A woman shared a video showing how she has a side hustle to help earn some extra cash. Images: @baby_gal_chantii

Mzansi reacts to her dedication

The inspiring video struck a chord with many South Africans who praised her resourcefulness and determination:

@Amahle da sassy queen gushed:

"The type of content I wanna see. I respect you, queen."

@Sasa's Fresh N Clean wrote:

"Yesssss🔥🔥🔥 Every day we hustling, bona you should see me when I collect cans😩😭kodwa ke siyofela empini."

@NEO MOKO encouraged:

"You will drive that Mustang my darling 💯"

@Doeboy admired:

"Respect your 🤟🙌🔥, kodwa I've always abafazi ama phara ( the transition from hustle to fly girl out and about) 🫣🤞😝"

@Thabo Tman blessed:

"May God bless you more mfan... selling ain't that easy and also may God give you strength to push more on days where you feel like you are tired."

@MmaJoy praised:

"I love raw hustlers,vandal ketswa straateng kore bona selling is indeed guaranteed financial freedom 💃💃💃keep going my queen."

