A woman unboxed a gorgeous 6-inch wig she bought from Dragon City, leaving social media users amazed by its quality

The hun shared the details of her order, mentioning that it arrived three days later and that the hair was not synthetic in the video shared on TikTok

Social media users flooded the comment section, thanking the lady for the plug, while some asked where the show markets its items

A local babe's excitement over her purchase from Dragon City took social media by storm, with many keen to see more products from the shop.

On Tiktok, under the @mbali5415 handle, the woman unboxed a gorgeous 6-inch wig, which she bought for only R450, sharing her experience with her followers.

The woman shows off her cute wig

In the video, @mbali5415sits comfortably on her bed as she opens her Paxi delivery, revealing the wig. She excitedly mentions that the wig arrived just three days after ordering, with delivery costing her R110.

The woman expresses delight that the hair is not synthetic, making it look far more luxurious than its price tag suggests. She shares that the hair is from Angela's Weaves in shop no. D43 and gave the contact number for anyone interested.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the hair plug

The video gained 565K views, 31K likes and 530 comments from social media users who were impressed with the wig's look and affordable price. Many expressed their intent to buy the same one, praising the woman for sharing a valuable plug.

User @Bluue Dubandlela added:

"I have many from Dragon City & they never disappoint 😍🔥 even their curls!!! Semhle! 🫶🏽."

User @Amanda Mazibuko2001 enquired:

"Hi, cc I want to order ….How can I place an order I’m in Durban?."

User @Dorkygirlsmom🌸 asked:

"Can I trust my sister? I'm in Cape Town😂🥺🥰."

User @thato_Mrs_Maamogo added:

"I wish I lived closer to Dragon City to stock up🥰."

User @nthabee_mogashoa said:

"Please come back after 3 months and tell us if the quality is still the same, I don’t want to waste my money 😭😂."

User@Jenni shared:

"All my 8 wigs are from dragon city and I regret nothing!"

