“All My 8 Wigs Are From There”: Woman Flaunts Gorgeous Wig From Dragon City Worth R450, SA Wowed
- A woman unboxed a gorgeous 6-inch wig she bought from Dragon City, leaving social media users amazed by its quality
- The hun shared the details of her order, mentioning that it arrived three days later and that the hair was not synthetic in the video shared on TikTok
- Social media users flooded the comment section, thanking the lady for the plug, while some asked where the show markets its items
A local babe's excitement over her purchase from Dragon City took social media by storm, with many keen to see more products from the shop.
On Tiktok, under the @mbali5415 handle, the woman unboxed a gorgeous 6-inch wig, which she bought for only R450, sharing her experience with her followers.
The woman shows off her cute wig
In the video, @mbali5415sits comfortably on her bed as she opens her Paxi delivery, revealing the wig. She excitedly mentions that the wig arrived just three days after ordering, with delivery costing her R110.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The woman expresses delight that the hair is not synthetic, making it look far more luxurious than its price tag suggests. She shares that the hair is from Angela's Weaves in shop no. D43 and gave the contact number for anyone interested.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA loves the hair plug
The video gained 565K views, 31K likes and 530 comments from social media users who were impressed with the wig's look and affordable price. Many expressed their intent to buy the same one, praising the woman for sharing a valuable plug.
User @Bluue Dubandlela added:
"I have many from Dragon City & they never disappoint 😍🔥 even their curls!!! Semhle! 🫶🏽."
User @Amanda Mazibuko2001 enquired:
"Hi, cc I want to order ….How can I place an order I’m in Durban?."
User @Dorkygirlsmom🌸 asked:
"Can I trust my sister? I'm in Cape Town😂🥺🥰."
User @thato_Mrs_Maamogo added:
"I wish I lived closer to Dragon City to stock up🥰."
User @nthabee_mogashoa said:
"Please come back after 3 months and tell us if the quality is still the same, I don’t want to waste my money 😭😂."
User@Jenni shared:
"All my 8 wigs are from dragon city and I regret nothing!"
- A woman with long, natural hair down to her shoulder showed off the products she uses to promote growth and thickness.
- A lady was disappointed when a wig began shedding noticeably on the fourth day of purchase, but she decided not to return it.
- A woman had online users ready to accompany her to demand her money at the salon after showing off the difference between the perm that she asked for and the one she received.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za