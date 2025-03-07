A lady in South Africa took to social media to showcase what she had found while her bae was at work

The TikTok video sparked a conversation on the internet, it gained massive traction

People in Mzansi flocked to the comments section expressing their thoughts and some cracked jokes

One hun left social media buzzing after making a surprising and unsettling discovery while her partner was at work.

A lady showed off the unsettling discovery she made while her bae was at work, leaving SA talking. Image: @nalediieymeje325

Woman makes unsettling discovery while bae is at work

The woman who goes by the handle @nalediieymeje325 on TikTok shared her story online, revealing that she found something unexpected in her boyfriend’s personal belongings that sparked a wave of reactions across social media.

@nalediieymeje325 explained how she went about her day at home, casually cleaning until she stumbled upon an unusual object. While she didn’t initially intend to go through his things, curiosity got the better of her, and what she found left her shocked.

She stated that she found S.H.E bin, which is used to collect and store sanitary waste. The hun also discovered that her brush contained weave hair, which "surprised" her since she does not wear weaves, she expressed.

The woman revealed how she felt about the incident while taking to her comments, saying:

"I'm still troubled by what happened. What bothers me is that I didn't respond right away after recording that video, and it actually brought me to tears later on."

@nalediieymeje's discovery has raised eyebrows among many social media users, with some even joking that she might have found more than she bargained for. The video went viral on social media, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the clip below:

SA reacts to woman's shocking discovery about her man

The online community flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts, with many who offered advice to the lady, while some poked fun.

Morwa rre said:

"Allow him to cheat in peace, don't ask umfana about another lady, work on urself and get another man period. Water urself baby, now move silently."

MapzBranch86 wrote:

"Nna kere as long as you're not married to him, both of you le di cherie tsa gage, your fellow sista ne a tlile n le wena o tlile ur turn Maar ke life chomi, we move on."

User wrote:

"She left it there purposely....that's just how they roll."

Virginia8109 expressed:

"And vele you thought you were the only woman for him, come guys."

Peachers cracked a joke saying:

"The devil you know is better than the one you don't know."

Confleswakgati1 commented:

"If you don't stay with him full time, chances of cheating are 99.9% , ke mjolo Ausi."

Papa poked fun:

"Being a side is also not too bad, welcome to the league of the independent single mothers."

