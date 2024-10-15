A baddie with two kids by different baby daddies received a lot of backlash after a sharing video that went viral declaring that both fathers are married men

The hun took part in a TikTok challenge that shows how a person survived what was supposed to break them

Married wives rejoiced in the comment section, telling the babe where to get off, while others advised her not to put her kid's pictures on such posts

A babe showed off her beautiful boys, who she was raising alone. Image: @zandi_tlabela1

A pretty babe rubbed the online community the wrong way after sharing a video post about her kid's baby daddies.

The viral video received 1.4M views, 93K likes, and almost 9.5K comments after Zandile shared it on TikTok under her user handle @zandi_tlabela1.

The post that got Mzansi talking

The video post shows a picture of the baddie standing with her two boys, a toddler and a young boy. She wrote a picture caption that reads:

"Life didn't end when I gave birth to two kids from different fathers (both married men), and they all left. I'm not raising my kids by myself."

Watch the video here.

Mzansi peeps share their thoughts on the post

The TikTok users' posts unsettled many online community members, who took to the comment section to express themselves. Married women also rejoiced, telling her she got what she deserved after falling pregnant for married men.

User @Ntsu Thabo Sekwakwa said:

"They didn’t leave her… They just decided to focus on their family… Nyatsi (side chick) will always be nyatsi.. she was a nyatsi to the father of her first and she was also to the father of her second father."

User @Goodness added:

"They didn't leave you, my sister. They continued with their wives; at least you were aware they were married. They were honest 😭😭😭sorry."

User @Blessing Umi asked:

"Kanti, what did you expect?"

User @Thoko commented:

"They left you with the best gift, beautiful kids. Some women are so desperate to have kids, so enjoy your gifts and never regret anything."

User @T.D.M advised:

"Ladies please learn from this."

User @Jabaaman325is shared:

"From a married man point of view married man won’t ever leave their wives trust me even you gave him a son he will support his son and still love his wife."

