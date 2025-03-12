A woman caught a strange moment at 2 am when she found a gogo kneeling in her backyard

When asked how she got in as the gate was closed, the elderly woman's response left many online users confused after viewing the clip shared on TikTok

Social media users flooded the comments, some showing concerns about potential dementia, while others speculated about witchcraft

In some communities, older people suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's disease are often misunderstood, with many mistakenly attributing strange behaviours to witchcraft rather than medical conditions. This lack of understanding is particularly common in some black communities, where such illnesses can be seen through the lens of suspicion instead of empathy or proper diagnosis.

The lady, TikTok user @phondos92 captured an unsettling moment in her backyard in the early hours of the morning.

The lady finds a gogo in her backyard

The clip begins with the lady filming an elderly woman who is kneeling in the garden. The hun, clearly alarmed, asks what she is doing at that time of the night. Gogo responds that she knocked on the window, and when asked how she got in as the gate was closed, she says she went underneath the fence to enter.

She gets up from kneeling as the woman continues to film, and the clip ends with the woman questioning the situation further.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi is divided over gogo's actions

The click attracted many responses as social media users expressed concerns for the elderly lady. Some suggested that she might be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer's, urging the woman not to harm her and to seek proper help.

Others shared their own experiences with family members dealing with similar conditions, highlighting the lack of awareness and support for those suffering from these illnesses. A few, however, speculated about witchcraft, warning the lady to protect her family from harm.

User @user7714416609184 said:

"People with dementia don't jump walls or gates, they just walk around or enter where gates or doors are opening, they don't jump fences or gates."

User @Thandaza.🇿🇦 asked:

"Ganthi (isn't) dementia isn't supposed to make its victims revisit their old routine? Why would someone visit a place they are not familiar with?

User @Thato Moloi added:

"But she was knocking moes...show us where she said she entered...please don't give us half story."

User @Letjikoa said:

"She is dressed, and that could be that she is and not well, I don't think it's witchcraft."

User @Lady~Lebo commented:

"The fact that she got in while the gate was closed is a red flag😂."

User @Pinky Nathane🇿🇦 said:

"Please don't harm her, she's not in a right state of mind, she doesn't know where she is, talk to her, hence she was knocking on your window 😭😭."

