A woman from a popular intercultural relationship page on Facebook pranked her sleeping husband by telling him she was going to meet her ex

In the amusing video, her husband doesn't immediately react as he's still half-asleep, but eventually jumps out of bed in confusion when he realizes what she said

Social media users were thoroughly entertained by his delayed reaction, with many commenting on how long it took him to process the information

One woman shared a clip showing how she pranked her husband.

Source: Facebook

Content creator @africanamericanfam, who shares content about her intercultural relationship with her American husband, posted a hilarious video of herself playing a prank on him.

The couple is well-known for documenting their South African-American relationship journey and recently co-authored a book titled Love Without Borders: A Guide to Interracial & Intercultural Relationships that offers guidance on navigating cultural differences.

Watch the Facebook reel below.

A sleepy delayed reaction

The video shows the woman approaching her husband while he's still in bed and saying:

"I'm going now, I'm getting ready to go and meet my ex."

For a few seconds, her husband doesn't register what she's saying as he continues to sleep. She repeats her statement, then walks out of the bedroom with her footsteps receding and the door closing.

The humour comes when her husband finally processes what she said. After a noticeable delay, viewers can see the moment of realization as he suddenly jumps up from the bed in confusion, rushing to follow her and find out what's happening.

The prank touches on the sensitive topic of exes in relationships. Maintaining contact with former partners can potentially create jealousy, insecurity, and emotional confusion in current relationships. While some couples successfully manage friendships with exes through open communication and clear boundaries, others find it creates unnecessary tension.

Experts suggest that staying in touch with an ex while in a relationship can lead to potential dangers including emotional confusion, jealousy, and unhealthy comparisons between past and present relationships. In some cases, continued communication might indicate unresolved feelings or a lack of closure, which can prevent individuals from fully investing in their current relationship.

For many couples, establishing clear boundaries around interactions with former partners is important for building trust and preventing misunderstandings that could damage the relationship.

A woman shared a video showing how she pranked her hubby by informing him that she was about to go and see her ex.

Source: Facebook

Viewers laugh at delayed reaction

Social media users found the husband's delayed processing hilarious:

@Verah Kerubo noted:

"He took time to process the message 😂😂😂"

@Khaya Lompie Solani joked:

"I think i heard..'Hay'..🤣🤣"

@Mpho Palesa Marokane observed:

"Once you saw that head going up, you know the message was only now being received."

@Jane Martheze quipped:

"She's gone took your own sweet time 🤣"

@Zekeri Meroe laughed:

"😂😂😂 The motherboard took time to process it and that reaction took me out."

@Yolander Ayorinte Melisa Matara warned:

"You will kill this boy one day."

