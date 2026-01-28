A viral picture of TV personality Denise Zimba wearing bridal clothing and a 'Bride To Be' sash went viral online

This came following her nasty custody troubles with her estranged German husband, Jakob Schlichtig

Social media users were very confused by Denise's photos and videos on TikTok, and they held nothing back

In a moment of confusion, social media users expressed confusion after spotting Denise Zimba wearing bridal attire.

The context of the viral photo is not clear; however, fans were convinced that the South African actress and TV personality might have found love again.

Is Denise Zimba getting married again?

X user @Seipeii shared a screenshot of Zimba wearing a smile, bridal attire, holding wedding flowers and a sash which read, "Bride to be."

The user captioned the post, "People are repeating themselves. Congratulations, Denise."

Briefly News cannot confirm whether Denise Zimba did indeed get married.

Just when people thought the photo might be AI-generated, some came across TikTok videos of Denise in the same clothing.

In a post by Pearlmodiadie02, which was shared on Friday, 23 January, Denise can be seen mingling with her guests, which include celebrity chef Lorna Maseko and TV personality Pearl Mdiadie, and more.

The captions spoke of a woman who found love again in the arms of a loving man. One caption stated, "If you find serenity and happiness, they may be jealous. Be happy anyway."

In another, it reads, "When it comes to being happy, there's no right or wrong. It's just a battle between your happiness and THEIR JUDGMENT."

The photos are speculated to be from her previous marriage with Jakob Schlichtig. Meanwhile, other people are already congratulating Denise.

What went wrong between Denise and her husband

Denise and Jakob's marriage did not last long. In a previous post, Denise said, "Haven’t spoken to my children in almost two weeks. My biggest regret is choosing wrong and having my children live with the consequences of my actions."

According to TimesLive, Denise was even left owing money of up to R300 000 since she was taken to court by her husband over their custody battle.

SA congratulates Denise Zimba

Below are some of the sweet messages from fans:

Kyldoll Kylie Kgothatso was happy:

"Bathong, I'm so happy for u sis Denise Zimba, after everything you've been through u deserve it lala."

Zimblezzz congratulated:

"Life is too short to be sitting around and being miserable. Be a happy girl and enjoy every moment while you still can. Congratulations, Zimba."

Yve stated:

"Oooohhhh hle Denise. I love this for her. She deserves the best. Love her to bits."

Ntsoaks asked:

"Lol which queue are we in though? Because people are repeating themselves out here."

olwethummm shared:

"We are so happy for you, @Denise Zimba. Thank you for sharing the news, Pearl."

Denise bares all in new saucy snaps

In a previous report from Briefly News, Denise Zimba is set on making her highly anticipated comeback to the spotlight.

The star was a recent guest on a popular podcast, where she also had a photoshoot session, and she looked stunning. SA peeps gushed over Denise, hailing her beauty, comeback energy and her overall vibe.

