South African actress and TV personality Denise Zimba is set on making her highly anticipated comeback to the spotlight

The star was a recent guest on a popular podcast, where she also had a photoshoot session, and she looked stunning

SA peeps gushed over Denise, hailing her beauty, comeback energy and her overall vibe

Denise Zimba bore it all for her photoshoot. Image: Missdenisezimba

South African actress and TV presenter Denise Zimba was on a covershoot, and she looked stunning.

The star was also a guest on the Sessions With George Qua-Enoo Podcast episode, where she spoke about her comeback and her self-discovery journey.

Taking to Instagram, the editor hailed the mother of two, saying she has begun rebranding but has always stuck true to her talents and personality.

"@missdenisezimba is a dynamic South African actress, singer, dancer, and presenter whose bold personality and undeniable talent have made her one of the most compelling entertainers of her generation," the page wrote.

Denise also sat down for an in-depth interview, where she shared her mission of getting back to her authentic self.

"In this episode, Denise opens up about her journey of rebranding and the deeply personal process of rediscovering who she is at her core. She speaks candidly about stepping back into her authenticity, navigating the pressures of the entertainment industry, embracing growth, and redefining herself on her own terms. It’s an honest, insightful, and inspiring conversation with a woman who’s unafraid to evolve—and to do it loudly, boldly, and beautifully."

SA gave Denise her flowers, hailing her raw talents and captivating beauty. Below are some of the comments.

@KhopotsoLutre stated:

"I used to have a crush on you; there was something beautiful behind your crazy, and I admired that."

@HomeAwayWin stated:

"I will always love you."

@leendiwe said:

"You are the girl!!"

@HOTBOYLEEKS shared:

"Oh, Denise-uh. (Mandela in a dream)."

@BlaqueKottonz said:

"Still hotter than most."

Tshepo_v_photgraphy gushed:

"I love her, please, she's such a vibe!"

Denise's custody battle

The star had a very public divorce from her husband, Jakob Schlichtig, but things turned bitter when they appeared in court over the custody of their two daughters. Denise also started a hashtag on X saying #BringBackMyKids, as she desperately seeks to regain custody of her little ones.

In one post, Denise said, "Haven’t spoken to my children in almost two weeks. My biggest regret is choosing wrong and having my children live with the consequences of my actions."

According to TimesLive, Denise said that she currently owes R300 000 since she was taken to court by her husband over their custody battle.

Denise Zimba announces new show

In a previous report from Briefly News, Denise Zimba announced that she had secured a new bag.

After making a comeback to social media and dropping files about her failed marriage, Denise Zimba appears to be cool, calm and collected, as she entered a new season. The actress opened up in a now-viral rant about how her ex-husband and father of her kids cheated on her with her best friend, Mpumi Mdluli.

