South African social media influencer Eva Modika attended the 2026 Snow Polo World Cup in St Moritz

The star, who is now a DJ, showed off a lot of skin while in snowy Switzerland, in an attempt to show off her figure

Mzansi was, however, not impressed by this, as they mocked the star for not dressing up for the cold

Eva Modika left little to the imagination at the 2026 Snow Polo World Cup. Image: Evamodika

South Africans were left dumbfounded following Eva Modika's recent social media posts in Switzerland.

The DJ, who started as an influencer, was accused of only attending a prestigious event to shoot content, due to her dresscode.

Eva Modika in Switzerland

Diamonds and Dolls and Slay Queens star, Eva Modika, shared a few Instagram snaps at the 2026 Snow Polo World Cup in St Moritz. She did not, however, dress up for the weather, as she wore figure-hugging tights and a short-sleeved black top.

After scrolling through her posts, Eva showed herself wearing a pink jacket, proving that the other snaps were for content purposes.

She captioned the post, "Miss January."

Eva Modika attended the 2026 Snow Polo World Cup. Image: Evamodika

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@IamBigRu responded:

"She only went there for content, right?"

@StarJay_23 stated:

"She risked it all, for the beautiful content."

@TB_the_Poll_Guy exclaimed:

"Haibo, this one went to show her package."

@ArnoldTsikwa responded:

"Those hips don't lie."

@KhuboneLun93149 reacted:

"Some kids are living large, Lord what am I doing wrong?"

@_tomi24 asked:

"Is she not feeling cold? Or maybe the snow is warm."

@teffo_ME reacted:

"She didn't go snowboarding; she went there for pictures and to show off her assets. No one snowboards with heels and tights."

@Wahaenne said:

"Her hands are even turning darker just for content. Risking frostbite for a quick photo on snow is insane!"

Eva stirs pot with comments about men

The DJ was a guest on the docuseries Sex, Money, Power: South African Slay Queens, where she gave men a controversial term, ATMs.

“Right now, we call them bags, honey. So, if somebody's coming, they must take off the load. I'm tired as a woman. I'm not supposed to work,” she said.

Eva Modika also touched on speculations of dating one of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sons.

“Well, duh. I mean, I've dated serious people. I’ve dated president sons, everybody knows that. I've been with proper, even like the top five musicians in Africa,” she revealed.

“They (men) are ATMs. The men are ATMs. I gotta take, take, take, take, take, take,” Eva Modika said.

Her remarks landed her in hot water, as people dragged her.

Angel Ndlela dragged for behaviour

In a previous report from Briefly News, Angel Ndlela sparked social media backlash following a few controversial outbursts during the latest episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Africa.

The reality TV star is under fire for her behaviour toward co-star Christal Kay, after a heated confrontation saw Ndlela lashing out in a manner many viewers deemed unacceptable.

