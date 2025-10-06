On Monday, 6 October 2025, Showmax announced a new five-part documentary series titled Slay Queens set to premiere on 31 October

Showmax shared a teaser trailer where Mr JazziQ shared his experience with slay queens, and Inno Morolong shared how slay queens attract rich men and make money

Social media shared mixed reactions, with Inno Morolong's friend sharing her opinion in the comments

Inno Morolong shared how slay queens land rich men in upcoming Showmax docuseries. Image: mrjazziq, innomorolong_, cyan.boujee24

South African producer Mr JazziQ, social media influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee, and reality TV star Inno Morolong are set to star in a new five-part documentary series on Showmax. The announcement of the docuseries was met with disapproval online.

Cyan Boujee, who topped headlines after promoting a controversial Russian work-study opportunity, has added a feather in her cap after being announced as part of the cast in a five-part documentary series on Showmax. Controversial reality TV star Inno Morolong and Amapiano producer and DJ Mr JazziQ will also form part of the cast of the new documentary series.

The show’s announcement was largely met with mixed reactions online.

Mr JazziQ discusses his experience with slay queens

On Monday, 6 October 2025, Showmax announced on Instagram that the five-part documentary Slay Queens will premiere on 31 October 2025, with new episodes dropping every Friday on the streaming platform. The post was captioned:

“The untold story of South Africa’s slay queens. A 5-part documentary that goes beyond the glam and explores the ambition, risk, and reality behind the lifestyle. 🤑💰 #SlayQueensShowmax”

The trailer shared by Showmax on Instagram shows Cyan Boujee, who once admitted to smashing for cash, differentiating between a slay queen and a baddie.

“The difference between a slay queen and a baddie. Slay queens are straight to the point,” Cyan Boujee says in the teaser trailer.

In the teaser trailer, Mr JazziQ shared his experience with a slay queen. He said:

“You want to sit with me, sit. That’s a price. And also, if you’re going to take me home with you tonight, that’s also another price,” he shared.

Inno Morolong discloses how slay queens land rich men

In the video, Inno Morolong, who was accused of trafficking young girls into adult entertainment, also shared how slay queens manage to get rich men. Inno Morolong explained:

“These other slay queens who don’t even have a job, but they’ll wake up and wear a suit, act like they’re in a meeting, and they meet the rich men,” Inno shared.

Further in the trailer, Inno claimed that not everyone who is a slay queen sleeps with men to get money.

“Not everybody in the slay queen, whatever, is using their private parts,” she suggested.

Apart from Cyan Boujee, Mr JazziQ, and Inno Morolong, author and media personality Jackie Phamotse also shares her lived experience as a self-proclaimed former slay queen.

In the video, two sangomas shared that slay queens use their services for protection and to bewitch rich men. Another revealed that some rich men also engage with slay queens for rituals.

A slay queen tearfully recounted a harrowing incident in which she blacked out for at least two days in the company of a rich man.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

Social media reacts to new Showmax docuseries Slay Queens

In the comment section, South Africans shared a mix of reactions. While some applauded Showmax, others criticised the streaming platform. Celebrities such as Eva Modika showed love to the cast of the docuseries.

Here are some of the comments:

evamodika said:

“Here for Choza @innomorolong_blog__”

indiphile_unathi_tshembele shared:

“Finally 👏👏👏 we need this for our young girls and boys 🙌 they should see the truth 👏🔥”

thembakazi_mealies criticised:

“This is so boring, can you have more educational fun shows @showmaxonline? Something that’s actually makes sense, empowering shows no man! 🤢”

hey_itsgorata asked:

“When is it airing?”

ms_pretty_jones suggested:

“Cyan is the only slay queen here. Who are these ones? 5k or 10 allowance is normal mos 🤣🤣😂we need the real slay queens man, not this rubbish.”

lethokuhleshalom said:

“I hope they reveal the truth behind the rituals they do to get rich men.”

Mr JazziQ shared his experience with slay queens in new Showmax documentary series. Image: cyan.boujee24, mrjazziq, innomorolong

