Eva Modika opened up about her life as a baddie in the new docuseries Sex, Money, Power: South African Slay Queens

Eva Modika unwittingly confirmed an old rumour about herself and one of President Cyril Ramaphosa's sons, and described men as ATMs

The clip, which was reshared on X, sparked a heated discussion with some criticising Eva Modika while others defended her

Eva Modika unwittingly confirmed an old rumour about her and Cyril Ramaphosa's son. Image: evamodika

South African reality TV star Eva Modika’s statement about men has sparked mixed reactions online.

Modika said the statement in a clip from the new Unreported World series titled Sex, Money, Power: South African Slay Queens, produced by Channel 4, a United Kingdom TV channel.

On Monday, 27 October 2025, X (Twitter) user @ThisIsColbert reshared the clip on the social media platform. In the clip, Eva Modika told the host Symeon Brown about her life as a slay queen.

Eva Modika confirms old rumour about Ramaphosa's son

Eva Modika, like Cyan Boujee, was honest about the cosmetic procedures she has had. She shared that she had her teeth done in 2019. Eva also had liposuction and a BBL, though she didn't reveal when the procedures were performed. When asked about the minimum a man who wants to date her should earn, Eva Modika didn’t specify an amount but said he has to take care of her every need. She said:

“Right now, we call them bags, honey. So, if somebody's coming, they must take off the load. I'm tired as a woman. I'm not supposed to work.”

Eva Modika indirectly confirmed an old rumour that she had secretly dated one of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sons.

“Well, duh. I mean, I've dated serious people. I’ve dated president sons, everybody knows that. I've been with proper, even like the top five musicians in Africa,” she revealed.

Later in the video, the Diamonds and Dolls star emphasised that she dates men only for money, not love. She described men as ATMs.

“They are ATMs. The men are ATMs. I gotta take, take, take, take, take, take,” Eva Modika said.

Watch the full video below:

SA reacts to Eva Modika describing men as ATMs

In the comments, several social media users criticised Eva Modika, while some defended her, citing traditional and cultural norms. Others applauded her for being honest about her preferences upfront and not pretending to be what she isn’t.

Here are some of the comments:

@BluelightsDon argued:

“She has a point. Traditionally, women have been expected to focus on cooking and caring for children.”

@Bubbl3s_N highlighted:

“I agree, but the only man you should take, take, take from is your father, not other people's sons. Your daughter will take, take, take from her father as well and not random men.”

@KutlwanoMokgel1 shared:

“Listen, as much as there are women like her, there are women who are the exact opposite of her, so never think every woman is like her.”

@thehunymooner said:

“I love that she's honest about what she does, so men who deal with her know what's up.”

@Snee_G commented:

“This mentality is tiring 🚮”

Cyan Boujee stars in new Showmax docuseries about slay queens

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee will star in a new five-part documentary series titled Slay Queens.

The docuseries will start streaming on Showmax on 31 October, with new episodes dropping every Friday on the platform. The documentary also stars Jackie Phamotse, Inno Morolong and Amapiano DJ Mr JazziQ, who shares his experience with slay queens.

