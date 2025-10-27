Tony Forbes finally broke his silence to defend his son, AKA, after seemingly being labelled a murderer

This comes after Bheki Cele insinuated that Anele Tembe, the rapper's late fiancée, was killed and did not, in fact, take her own life

As the details surrounding Tembe's death resurface, social media users have begun to discuss what could have happened the night she lost her life

Tony Forbes, father of the late rapper AKA, has responded to Bheki Cele's claims about Anele Tembe's death, in which he hinted at foul play.

The former Police Minister revealed during his Ad hoc testimony on 23 October 2025 that he strongly believes that Tembe, who was engaged to AKA at the time, didn't take her life as previously stated, insinuating that she was murdered.

In his own words, Cele said that police "believe Tembe was murdered"; however, he claims prosecutors refused to take the case forward. No new police reports or prosecutorial updates have been released since Cele's recent comments.

Anele, the daughter of businessman Moses Tembe, tragically fell to her death in April 2021 from the tenth floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town. She had been with the rapper (real name Kiernan Forbes) before she died.

In an interview with eNCA on 24 October, Tony Forbes shared his strong opinions about Cele's statements.

"My son was being spoken of as a murderer during the ex-minister's testimony yesterday. When he said that, he was telling the nation that the police believe she was murdered. The ex-minister’s words carry weight. It has reopened the wounds, with Kiernan being spoken of as a murderer. It’s very unfair, it’s hurtful, he’s not here to defend himself."

When asked whether he believes his son was innocent, Forbes, like Nota Baloyi, said he does not believe AKA was a murderer:

"There's no doubt that Kiernan was not a murderer. Two weeks before she died, Kiernan went and asked for her hand in marriage. He was not an aggressive person; he would have never done that. He did not murder her, he did not kill her, he did not harm her."

Sadly, AKA was shot and killed two years later, on 10 February 2023, in a hit in Durban along with his former manager, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane. The five suspects charged with his murder will go on trial in 2026.

With the case being revisited on social media, many people shared their thoughts on what could have happened to Anele on the day she tragically fell to her death.

Previously, no charges were laid against AKA in relation to Tembe’s death; however, people's opinions were split on whether Tembe took her own life or the rapper did the unthinkable.

South Africans weigh in on Anele Tembe's death

Many people strongly believe that AKA was behind his late fiancée's death, sharing strong and unverified opinions on social media.

Amor_T_J said:

"I’ve always believed that Anele Tembe was murdered! The 'evidence' they found was scary and has also always been enough for prosecution. AKA should’ve had his day in court!"

Amo_Moalosii wrote:

"I've always believed that your fave killed her."

PreciousShange added:

"AKA threw Anele off the balcony. It was obvious when her fingerprints weren't found on the balcony railing and her body landed a distance away from the hotel."

Meanwhile, others defended the rapper while revisiting Anele's alleged prior attempt at taking her own life.

Zama30162777 argued:

"That's one thing I don't believe from Bheki Cele. He is trying to justify things he said and did to AKA, and is pushing the father's narrative, who is his best friend. Anele tried to jump from the top of the Hilton hotel before, but was stopped. She had mental issues."

Mashaba_Ranks said:

"In most cases, a person who tries to end their life doesn't succeed on their first attempt. Anele tried jumping off a building once and was unsuccessful. I don't know how many times she tried, but she eventually succeeded. Bheki is just trying to make himself look like a competent cop, and he's not."

Nkosana_ZA added:

"This matter was proven after investigations were done, that there’s nothing linking AKA to the murder of the late Anele. Yet, you’re here, still forcing and convincing yourself that he killed her. For what? Why didn’t he get arrested? Why wasn’t he found guilty? Use logic!!!"

