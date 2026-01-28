Popular social media content creator Grace Mondlana had people thinking that she had purposefully ignored eager schoolchildren

A video showed the 25-year-old influencer barely interacting with the high schoolers as she exited a building and walked to her grand car

Members of the online community were divided in their opinions, with some saying the crowd could have been overstimulating for her, while others thought she was being rude

People accused influencer Grace Mondlana of ignoring excited high school children. Images: @grace._mondlana

Award-winning online personality Grace Mondlana is once again in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons regarding her interactions with people. Her seemingly ignoring her adoring young high school fans caused a division among many online viewers.

On 27 January 2026, TikTok user @tf.its.me.again shared a video of the content creator, who revealed her age this month, exiting a brick building, with schoolchildren calling out her name and excitedly following her to her posh vehicle, which she received after securing a major deal.

Last year, Grace became the first-ever brand ambassador for GWM. Images: @grace._mondlana

As she walked to the car, Grace, accompanied by another man presumed to be her bodyguard, seemingly didn't make eye contact with any of the screaming children.

@Burnerburnerac5, who reshared the clip on X, claimed:

"Grace Mondlana encountered some high school pupils and she acted like she was too good to speak."

Watch the video posted on the X user's account below:

Grace Mondlana's schoolkids encounter causes division

Local social media users were both for and against the former school teacher's actions seen in the video. Some people thought she was being disrespectful, while others considered her feelings at that moment.

@ntseee_setshedi wrote under the X post:

"Maybe she was too overwhelmed, guys. At least she interacted."

@LehulaMary shared with the public:

"Her head down and acting like there are paparazzi is killing me."

@Ledwabajahiem defended Grace, writing:

"You can’t always be in a good mood. She is human too. People must learn to pass these celebrities."

@thabang4real2 asked with a laugh:

"Does she know she’s not in Hollywood?"

Seeing people call the influencer rude, @Saint_Clair_Vee added in the comment section:

"No, she's not mean. Sometimes, we tend to be overstimulated as individuals. We won't always be 'wavy wavy' every time people scream at us."

@PortiaMoemedi assumed in the comments:

"They are just kids. Why would she ignore them like that?"

@greenmachine061 told the online community:

"I feel for famous people. Imagine being shy or introverted, and people think you're mean. I’m not saying this is the case for her, but I know it is for many, especially TikTokkers."

