South African controversial influencer Cyan Boujee was recently living it up in Dubai

The popular YouTuber turned DJ shared multiple pictures of herself enjoying her vacay

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Cyan's content

Cyan Boujee lives it up on vacation overseas. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Sana, Cyan Boujee had many netizens gushing over her recent vacation pictures overseas, which she had posted on her social media page.

On Sunday, 25 January 2026, the popular influencer, who is well known for all things controversial, excitedly shared with her fans and followers several pictures she had taken during her vacation in Dubai.

The star's post garnered over 82K likes after she posted the daring and stunning snaps of herself, and she has been living it up overseas.

See the post below:

Netizens react to pics of Cyan's Dubai vacation

Shortly after the star shared the pictures of the international trip on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section, complimenting the YouTuber and others reacting to them. Here's what they had to say below:

enya_vassoaaa complimented the influencer:

"Omg só beautiful."

daniel_fllower said:

"Now this is royalty ❤️😍 You are breathtaking as always."

keyah_mosime commented:

"I thought we were saving the red dress for Valentine's?😂 You look beautiful, boo, in that dress."

le.rato5809 mentioned:

"No cap, guys, mara Cyan is a hottie🥰🥺the skin is effortlessly beautiful, she’s getting younger and younger."

nkatekonkati1 responded:

"Argh You are effortlessly beautiful man and there’s no arguing about it."

Cyan explains why she had an abortion at 6 months

While many netizens swooned over Cyan Boujee's vacation pictures, the 24-year-old controversial influencer decided to open up about the illegal abortion she had when she was six months pregnant.

During her podcast interview with Mac G, Boujee, whose real name is Honour Victory Zuma, revealed why she made such a drastic decision to terminate at a later stage of her pregnancy.

@Petite_Penny responded:

"I don’t agree with abortions, but you can see that she is still hurting, and this affected her. There are women, including women in your family, who have had aborted babies but do not speak about it. They hide this information because they know they will get judged, like how Cyan is being judged right now."

Cyan Boujee looked stunning in Dubai. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

SA reacts to Cyan Boujee's new boyfriend

Briefly News previously reported that Cyan Boujee made headlines once again after she spoiled her 24-year-old ex-boyfriend on his birthday. The star shared some content while on vacation. She flaunted her new boyfriend on her Instagram page.

The popular and controversial news and gossip page MDNews shared a snap of Cyan and her new man on their X (formerly Twitter) page. The controversial social media influencer and YouTuber Cyan Boujee seems to be in another new relationship after she dumped her ex-lover after spending R50K on him.

